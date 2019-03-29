NARS Now Has 40 Shades of Foundation

Photo: Courtesy of Nars

When you think about what you want your skin to look like on a daily basis, it’s “radiant,” and not “so terrible that people ask me if I’m sick.” Which is why it’s great that NARS has released a new makeup collection — fronted by none other than legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell — with that ultimate goal built right in: Radiance Repowered.

Although “radiance” is one of those buzzy words that gets thrown around a lot, the new NARS collection seems to be focusing on creating a healthy, glowy base for the rest of your makeup look. They’re debuting extended shade ranges of some of their customer favorites: Sheer Glow Foundation, Natural Radiant Foundation, and Radiant Creamy Concealer. With the addition of six new shades, the Sheer Glow Foundation will finally offer that magic foundation number: 40. The Natural Radiant Foundation now clocks in at 34 shades, and the Radiant Creamy Concealer has 30 shades available as well.

In addition to these shade extensions, there are also two brand-new products in the collection. First is the Skin Deep Eyeshadow Palette, which has a mixture of 12 shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. The shades all fall in that neutral-to-smoky category, so you could feasibly use it for both a daily makeup look as well as a fancy night out. And then there’s the Super Radiance Booster, which kind of combines all the best things about a primer and a highlighter into one step, which you can wear under or mixed in with foundation for a pearly glow. All together it seems like a great way to infuse some radiant warmth into your makeup.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

