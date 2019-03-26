New York County Bans Unvaccinated Children From Public Spaces

Measles vaccination. Photo: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

In the face of the state’s worst measles outbreak in decades, a New York county has banned unvaccinated children from public spaces for an entire month.

With 153 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County, health officials have declared a state of emergency in the area, which lies approximately 40 miles north of New York City. As is typical with measles outbreaks, most of the confirmed cases have been children, the majority of whom have not been vaccinated against the potentially deadly infectious disease. Therefore, starting tonight, children under the age of 18 who are not up to date on their vaccines will not be permitted to go to anywhere from shopping malls to restaurants to schools for 30 days.

“We will not sit idly by while children in our community are at risk,” County Executive Ed Day said in a press conference Tuesday. “This is a public health crisis, and it’s time we sound the alarm.”

Measles is believed to have arrived in the county in September 2018 when multiple international travelers who were suspected to have measles independently visited Rockland, which has a large community of Orthodox Jews, many of whom are unvaccinated. As Vox notes, tight-knit, traditional communities like this are especially susceptible to outbreaks — as of early March, for instance, Brooklyn’s Williamsburg, where another large Hasidic community resides, was dealing with its own measles outbreak, and Washington’s major outbreak in February predominantly affected a close community of immigrants from Russia and the former Soviet Union.

While Day said that law enforcement won’t spend the next 30 days asking every parent with a child under 18 to see vaccination records, he claimed that parents who violate the order “will be held accountable.” During the ban, the Health Department will be offering free vaccines to interested individuals.

