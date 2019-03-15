What We Know About the New Zealand Mosque Massacre

An ambulance carries wounded person to the hospital after gunmen attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

At least 49 people are dead and dozens are injured after a gunman opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday morning. It appears to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police say they also found and defused an unspecified number of explosives, and the Australian suspect is in custody.

The Latest

• A man in his late 20s has been charged with murder

• Three other people, two men and a woman, are in custody and police are investigating their involvement in the attack

The attack

New Zealand police said 41 people were killed at Al Noor Mosque, which is in the center of the city, then seven more were fatally shot about three miles away at a mosque in Linwood, a suburb about three miles away. Another person died at the hospital.

The deadliest attack occurred at the Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1:45 p.m., when 41 people were killed. Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror. Peneha, who lives next door to the mosque, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in his driveway, and fled. He said he then went into the mosque to try to help. “I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he said. “I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.” He said he helped about five people recover in his home. He said one was slightly injured. “I’ve lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they’re very friendly,” he said. “I just don’t understand it.” He said the gunman was white and was wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top, giving him a military-type appearance. A video that was apparently livestreamed by the shooter shows the attack in horrifying detail. The gunman spends more than two minutes inside the mosque spraying terrified worshippers with bullets again and again, sometimes re-firing at people he has already cut down. He then walks outside to the street, where he shoots at people on the sidewalk. Children’s screams can be heard in the distance as he returns to his car to get another rifle. The gunman then walks back into the mosque, where there are at least two dozen people lying on the ground. After walking back outside and shooting a woman there, he gets back in his car, where the song “Fire” by English rock band “The Crazy World of Arthur Brown” can be heard blasting from the speakers. The singer bellows, “I am the god of hellfire!” and the gunman drives away. The video then cuts out.

The victims

The alleged shooter and his motives

Authorities have not released the shooter’s name. But early reports indicate that he livestreamed at least part of the attack on Facebook, and left behind a rambling white supremacist manifesto that cites Anders Breivik as an influence. In 2011, Breivik, also a white supremacist, shot and killed 77 young adults who were attending a Workers’ Youth League camp in Norway; since then, his actions and manifesto appear to have become a touchstone for other white supremacists committed to mass violence. Christopher Hasson, the U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant arrested for plotting the targeted killings of several left-wing politicians and journalists, also cited Breivik in his own correspondence.

White supremacist violence is on the rise in the U.S., but Friday’s tragedy is unusual for New Zealand, a country with a low murder rate and a population of just under 5 million.

In 2017 there were 48 homicides in New Zealand. There have been 49 so far today.



The reaction

The country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has flown to Christchurch after a press conference. “They are us,” she said of the Muslims targeted by the shooter. “The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was. At least one right-wing senator in the shooter’s home country, however, disagreed. Senator Fraser Anning said that while he was opposed to violence, the shooter’s actions “highlighted the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.