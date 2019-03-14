Your Favorite Eye Cream Now Has a Friend

Photo: Courtesy of OLEHENRIKSEN

Chances are that you have heard of Ole Henriksen, or at least you recognize the packaging of the company’s best-selling Banana Bright Eye Cream. It’s been lauded in the beauty world, and has become a Cut favorite for creating a product that actually alleviates dark eye circles. Which is why it’s very exciting that there’s a new banana in town: the Banana Bright Face Primer.

The primer comes in a cheery orange bottle, which, honestly, could probably brighten up your face a little just by looking at it. The actual brightening power, however, comes in the form of vitamin C. Vitamin C is potent: skin-care experts recommend using it topically for its ability to help even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even help protect your skin cells from environmental damage, like pollution. In addition to vitamin C, this primer gets a little help from illuminating banana powder, hence the “Banana Bright” name.

The banana powder, along with a very “special blend” of other pigments, should help to mildly color-correct and brighten your skin. It’s versatile enough to use as a primer before you put your makeup on, to use as a highlighter for subtle brightness, or just to wear alone (with sunscreen, of course). It’s skin care and makeup rolled into one product. Orange you glad you put banana on your face?

