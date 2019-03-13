Olivia Jade Could Lose Her SponCon Deals

Olivia Jade, at the release of her Sephora Collection. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

In a turn of events probably most surprising to Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade, there are a lot of consequences from their alleged participation in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

After your mom pays a $500,000 bribe for your admission into a private university, she might end up as the subject of an FBI investigation, and you – well you might not get to peddle dorm room furnishings on your Instagram account anymore.

According to Variety, Olivia Jade has already be lost one of her sponsored content deals following the news that she wasn’t actually a crew recruit at USC. HP reportedly pulled their sponsorship on Tuesday, meaning that there will no longer be a printer in Olivia Jade’s dorm room. In a statement, HP did their best to distance themselves from the teen and her mother.

“HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign. HP has removed the content from its properties,” read part of the statement.

Olivia Jade had brand partnerships with 10 additional companies, according to Variety. Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Lulus, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics, Boohoo, and Unilever’s TRESemmé have not yet stated whether they plan to continue their business relationships with the Instagram influencer.

Olivia Jade is also facing another issue for her burgeoning social media empire: teens are furious about the admissions scheme, and filling her comment sections with their unfiltered opinion. When the dust settles, Olivia Jade might not have her brand relationships or her fans – essential components for an Influencer.

Olivia has not yet commented on her mother’s alleged involvement in the college admissions version of the Bling Ring, but she was spotted departing a yacht in the Bahamas on Wednesday, after Lori Loughlin turned herself in to authorities.

