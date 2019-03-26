I Didn’t Know I Needed Neon Birkenstocks Until Now

Photo: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

One of the lessons we learned during fashion month is that the neon trend isn’t going anywhere. A neon full-body turtleneck is fun; so is going all-out with neon hair. But for most of us, a bold move like dyeing your hair slime green isn’t exactly realistic. Luckily, Opening Ceremony has collaborated with Birkenstock to give us an easy, stylish way to incorporate neon into our wardrobes.

The collection, which came out today, is based around Birkenstock’s two-buckle Zurich slide. It comes in three fluorescent colors: green, yellow, and red. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style either; the sandals feature a leather-lined footbed. They’re exclusively at Opening Ceremony at $165. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

