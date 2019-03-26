always shopping

I Didn’t Know I Needed Neon Birkenstocks Until Now

By
Photo: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

One of the lessons we learned during fashion month is that the neon trend isn’t going anywhere. A neon full-body turtleneck is fun; so is going all-out with neon hair. But for most of us, a bold move like dyeing your hair slime green isn’t exactly realistic. Luckily, Opening Ceremony has collaborated with Birkenstock to give us an easy, stylish way to incorporate neon into our wardrobes.

The collection, which came out today, is based around Birkenstock’s two-buckle Zurich slide. It comes in three fluorescent colors: green, yellow, and red. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style either; the sandals feature a leather-lined footbed. They’re exclusively at Opening Ceremony at $165. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

Fluorescent Zurich Sandal in green
Fluorescent Zurich Sandal in green
$165 at Opening Ceremony
Buy
Fluorescent Zurich Sandal in yellow
Fluorescent Zurich Sandal in yellow
$165 at Opening Ceremony
Buy
Fluorescent Zurich Sandal in pink
Fluorescent Zurich Sandal in pink
$165 at Opening Ceremony
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
I Didn’t Know I Needed Neon Birkenstocks Until Now