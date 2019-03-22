A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape

Marc Jacobs waist tie, $895 at . Max Mara sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave. Gucci tights, $265 at Photo: Djeneba Aduayom waist tie, $895 at marcjacobs.com sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave.tights, $265 at gucci.com

Traditionally, aspiring photographers go to art school or take a position assisting more established names (or both.) But for Djeneba Aduayom, a dance background has proven to be the ultimate training.

Aduayom’s experience with ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance allows her to understand the nuances of the human form. Born in Paris and based in L.A., she refers to her work — which has appeared this year in Vogue Italia and on the cover of Time — as “visual poetry,” blending high art, photography, and emotions. “As a performer I was never mechanical, I was always emotional. I make the people whom I photograph move, and sometimes that generates a feeling outside of their known parameters.”

The Cut asked her to apply her vision of freedom through movement to clothes from the spring shows. Scroll down to see model Nyadhuor Deng posing as a living sculpture in graphic shapes from Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and Prada.

Maison Margiela bodysuit, $370 at Prada shorts, $1,730 at Wing & Weft gloves. Gray Matters shoes, $487 at Photo: Djeneba Aduayom bodysuit, $370 at maisonmargiela.com shorts, $1,730 at prada.com gloves.shoes, $487 at graymattersnyc.com

From left: Marc Jacobs blazer, price upon request; pants, $995; and shoes, $450 at marcjacobs.com. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC hat, $250 at calvinklein.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom. Alix bodysuit, $150 at alixnyc.com. Giorgio Armani bag, $3,295 at armani.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom

Issey Miyake coat, $2,610 at 119 Hudson St. Gray Matters shoes, .Jil Sander bag, $3,950 at modaoperandi.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom coat, $2,610 at 119 Hudson St.shoes, graymattersnyc.com bag, $3,950 at

Prada top, $1,730 at Max Mara pants, $595 at 813 Madison Ave. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom/Djeneba Aduayom top, $1,730 at prada.com pants, $595 at 813 Madison Ave.

Jil Sander jacket, $780 at Photo: Djeneba Aduayom jacket, $780 at jilsander.com

From left: Jacquemus dress, $1,158 at jacquemus.com. Gray Matters shoes, $650 at graymattersnyc.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom. Gucci dress, $12,000 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom

Versace bodysuit, $350 at . Rosie Assoulin pants, $1,995 at Giorgio Armani shoes, $1,095 at Photo: Djeneba Aduayom bodysuit, $350 at versace.com pants, $1,995 at saksfifthave.com shoes, $1,095 at armani.com