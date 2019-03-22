A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape

Marc Jacobs waist tie, $895 at marcjacobs.com. Max Mara sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave. Gucci tights, $265 at gucci.com.
Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Traditionally, aspiring photographers go to art school or take a position assisting more established names (or both.) But for Djeneba Aduayom, a dance background has proven to be the ultimate training.
Aduayom’s experience with ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance allows her to understand the nuances of the human form. Born in Paris and based in L.A., she refers to her work — which has appeared this year in Vogue Italia and on the cover of Time — as “visual poetry,” blending high art, photography, and emotions. “As a performer I was never mechanical, I was always emotional. I make the people whom I photograph move, and sometimes that generates a feeling outside of their known parameters.”
The Cut asked her to apply her vision of freedom through movement to clothes from the spring shows. Scroll down to see model Nyadhuor Deng posing as a living sculpture in graphic shapes from Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and Prada.
From left: Marc Jacobs blazer, price upon request; pants, $995; and shoes, $450 at marcjacobs.com. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC hat, $250 at calvinklein.com. Photo: Djeneba AduayomAlix bodysuit, $150 at alixnyc.com. Giorgio Armani bag, $3,295 at armani.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
