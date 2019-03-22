out of the box

A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape

Spring fashion, shot by a former dancer.

By Photographs by
Marc Jacobs waist tie, $895 at marcjacobs.com. Max Mara sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave. Gucci tights, $265 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Marc Jacobs waist tie, $895 at marcjacobs.com. Max Mara sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave. Gucci tights, $265 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Marc Jacobs waist tie, $895 at marcjacobs.com. Max Mara sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave. Gucci tights, $265 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom

Traditionally, aspiring photographers go to art school or take a position assisting more established names (or both.) But for Djeneba Aduayom, a dance background has proven to be the ultimate training.

Aduayom’s experience with ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance allows her to understand the nuances of the human form. Born in Paris and based in L.A., she refers to her work — which has appeared this year in Vogue Italia and on the cover of Time — as “visual poetry,” blending high art, photography, and emotions. “As a performer I was never mechanical, I was always emotional. I make the people whom I photograph move, and sometimes that generates a feeling outside of their known parameters.”

The Cut asked her to apply her vision of freedom through movement to clothes from the spring shows. Scroll down to see model Nyadhuor Deng posing as a living sculpture in graphic shapes from Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and Prada.

Maison Margiela bodysuit, $370 at maisonmargiela.comPrada shorts, $1,730 at prada.com. Wing & Weft gloves. Gray Matters shoes, $487 at graymattersnyc.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
From left: Marc Jacobs blazer, price upon request; pants, $995; and shoes, $450 at marcjacobs.com. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC hat, $250 at calvinklein.com. Photo: Djeneba AduayomAlix bodysuit, $150 at  alixnyc.com. Giorgio Armani bag, $3,295 at armani.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
From left: Marc Jacobs blazer, price upon request; pants, $995; and shoes, $450 at marcjacobs.com. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC hat, $250 at calvinklein.com... From left: Marc Jacobs blazer, price upon request; pants, $995; and shoes, $450 at marcjacobs.com. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC hat, $250 at calvinklein.com. Photo: Djeneba AduayomAlix bodysuit, $150 at  alixnyc.com. Giorgio Armani bag, $3,295 at armani.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Issey Miyake coat, $2,610 at 119 Hudson St. Gray Matters shoes, graymattersnyc.com.Jil Sander bag, $3,950 at  modaoperandi.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Prada top, $1,730 at prada.com. Max Mara pants, $595 at 813 Madison Ave. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom/Djeneba Aduayom
Jil Sander jacket, $780 at jilsander.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
From left: Jacquemus dress, $1,158 at jacquemus.com. Gray Matters shoes, $650 at graymattersnyc.com. Photo: Djeneba AduayomGucci dress, $12,000 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
From left: Jacquemus dress, $1,158 at jacquemus.com. Gray Matters shoes, $650 at graymattersnyc.com. Photo: Djeneba AduayomGucci dress, $12,000 at guc... From left: Jacquemus dress, $1,158 at jacquemus.com. Gray Matters shoes, $650 at graymattersnyc.com. Photo: Djeneba AduayomGucci dress, $12,000 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Marc Jacobs waist tie, $895 at marcjacobs.com. Max Mara sweater, $695 at 813 Madison Ave. Gucci tights, $265 at gucci.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom
Versace bodysuit, $350 at versace.com. Rosie Assoulin pants, $1,995 at saksfifthave.com. Giorgio Armani shoes, $1,095 at armani.com. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape