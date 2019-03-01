Seems Like Things Are Getting Serious With Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale. Photo: Getty Images

Things appear to be heating up for Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and actress Kate Beckinsale — as in, it might be time to bestow upon them their celebrity couple name. (Does Beckinson work? Sure.)

On Thursday evening, a Cut staffer spotted Kate Beckinsale dining at West Village restaurant Waverly Inn with her arm over the shoulder of someone she initially struggled to identify. She says she thought, “Who’s that goofy assistant-looking dude with Kate Beckinsale?” before realizing that the mystery man was in fact Davidson, of Beckinson rumors. (She also noted that Beckinsale’s ponytail looked “very good” and the couple was “very cute.”) On its own, the incident wouldn’t be proof enough to label them a Celebrity Couple, but it comes after two months of incidents that suggest they’re kissing.

Although neither member of Beckinson have explicitly commented on their relationship, they’ve made very little attempt to conceal whatever it is that’s going on between them. Since they were first seen “being very flirty together” at a Golden Globes after-party, a source told “Page Six,” the pair was spent time together at one of Davidson’s stand-up sets in Los Angeles in early February, where they were photographed holding hands as they left the club. And online, Beckinsale has done little to squash the dating rumors — in fact, she’s been directly responding to comments from Instagram users lamenting her taste in men.

“Disappointed in your dating choices,” one user commented on one of her Instagram selfies, to which she responded, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought rude to say.”

And, per a source who spoke to Us Weekly, “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type … she likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Just think — in Gravidson years, this couple is already engaged!

