A Solange-Approved Designer Is Expanding Into Affordability

The Pocket Bag Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

James Flemons’s brand PHLEMUNS is constantly thinking of new ideas for jeans. The basic-beyond-basic pants are constantly reinvented in Flemons’s mind. And the designs have caught the eye of many musicians — including Solange Knowles. But while Flemons has made a name for himself as a young exciting designer, he’s being realistic and looking toward the future. He’s launching a series of affordable accessories, starting with a bag.

But of course, it’s not like a normal bag. The pocketbag, out now starting at $175, is inspired by cargo shorts. It has loose leather ties that can go around your body like a normal strap, or around your waist like a fanny pack. He had the idea while styling a friend, and tried to figure out how to give her a “transformable cargo pant.” He realized it would make a great bag.

“To my surprise the reaction was equal between women and men and from that point I knew there would be something special with this bag,” he said. It will be the first of a series of accessory drops from PHLEMUNS, all at a more affordable price point — the next drop will include silk neckties and do-rags. Through the new system, he’s “targeting that person who has an interest in high end, but maybe can or cannot afford it, but has no interest in fast fashion consumption, while trying to be as eco-friendly as possible.”

Photo: Courtesy of PHLEMUNS