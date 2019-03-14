Prince William and Prince Harry Are Officially Splitting Their Royal Courts

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton. Photo: Paul Grover/Getty Images

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth agreed to formally split Prince William and Prince Harry’s royal courts, a division that had been rumored to be in the works for some time. As of this spring, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office (or “household,” as it’s called) will be based at Buckingham Palace, while Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office will remain at Kensington Palace.

It was first reported back in November that the Sussexes and Cambridges would be splitting their royal courts — which led to weeks of nonstop tabloid rumors that the two brothers are not as close, as well as extremely tiresome claims that their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, did not get along. Since then, the two couples put up united fronts during public outings, and by February, the Sunday Times reported that the split was imminent.

At the time, the report stated the split would happen ahead of the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first royal baby (whose due date is in late April). It seemed well-timed, as the duke and duchess of Sussex are also moving out of their home at Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate in March. With the Thursday statement, we learned that the Sussex and Cambridge households will be operated out of different palaces, and former Hillary Clinton campaign adviser Sarah Latham will lead communications for Prince Harry and Meghan, per Royal Central.

The brothers operated under the same office for years, and according to the Thursday announcement, Prince Harry has had a private office (that supported Meghan) since his engagement. The official court split (which, in essence, means that the Cambridge and Sussex families will formally operate under two separate offices) makes sense. The two princes have growing families: Kate and Prince William have three children (Prince George, 5; Princess Charlotte, 3; and Prince Louis, 9 months), and Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. Beyond that, Prince William will one day be king while Prince Harry will not, so the Cambridges and Sussexes just naturally have different roles. So, it seems perfectly logical that they should officially have two separate offices.

Given that the Sussexes will soon be welcoming their first child, we hope all these big changes go as undramatically as possible, so they can focus on all the excitement of their own royal baby.

This post has been updated throughout.

