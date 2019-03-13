Princess Beatrice Debuts Her New Boyfriend

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Princess Beatrice attended a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, where she debuted something new: her very-rich boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Although the princess, 30, has reportedly been dating the 34-year-old Edoardo (nicknamed Edo) since September, the gala marked the first time the couple attended an official event together. Edo and the royal were photographed walking into the event together — she in a belted red dress and black tights, he in a tux — and also posed for pictures inside.

Princess Beatrice’s cousin-in-law, Kate Middleton (clad in an Alexander McQueen dress), was also in attendance at the gala, which is nice. We hope the three of them got to catch up a bit there.

We first learned of Beatrice’s new relationship with Edo back in November, when the Daily Mail revealed that the princess was dating the “multi-millionaire property tycoon.” Edo is apparently the stepson of a late friend of a former prime minister — fancy — and he is a divorcé with a 2-year-old son named Wolfie. According to the Sun, he specializes in discreetly funding and developing multi-million-pound homes for rich clients.”

Edo and Princess Beatrice reportedly met one month before the October royal wedding of her younger sister Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. (Remember when Princess Beatrice read a passage from The Great Gatsby at the wedding, as if the book were romantic?). The Sun reported back in November that they were introduced by a “mutual chum” and that “things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short amount of time.” We can only hope this means another royal wedding could be on the horizon …

