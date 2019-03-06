R. Kelly Angrily Denies Charges in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly sat down for an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning, during which he directly addressed the camera and denied any wrongdoing. “Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my fucking life!” he said, tears in his eyes. This is Kelly’s first televised interview since he was charged with ten counts of felony aggravated criminal sex abuse. Kelly often appeared combative with King, interrupting her and raising his voice. The full interview airs Wednesday morning on CBS This Morning. King also interviewed Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the two women currently living with R. Kelly. That interview will air Friday, March 8. Savage’s family has accused Kelly of brainwashing Jocelyn and essentially kidnapping her into a sex cult, a charge Kelly denied in his interview. Kelly said it would be “stupid” of him to hold women against their will.

Wow. Gayle Kings composure in front of #RKelly is stunning.

Her interview with him airs Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/bFSVNaxXsZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 6, 2019