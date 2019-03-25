Here’s a Limited-Edition, Elle Woods–Approved Pink Lipstick

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden

When Elle Woods proclaimed, “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed” she cemented the perennial power of pink. In the spirit of sisterhood, Elizabeth Arden partnered with real-life Elle Woods Reese Witherspoon to release a limited-edition Move On Pink Punch Lipstick that will give 100 percent of its proceeds to charity.

Elizabeth Arden has a long history of advocating for and with women: they provided red lipstick to suffragettes marching for the vote in 1912. Witherspoon (the Elizabeth Arden “storyteller-in-chief”) worked with the brand to create a lipstick that would give back to women. The lipstick proceeds will go toward Elizabeth Arden’s March On campaign, supporting the U.N. Women “Making Every Woman and Girl Count” gender data initiative, to which Elizabeth Arden has pledged a donation of $1 million.

The lipstick itself comes in a metallic red case with Reese Witherspoon’s signature printed on the inside of the tube. The shade is a bright pink that goes on smoothly and should keep lips hydrated all day. It’s a perfectly bold shade that will have you thinking, “What, like it’s hard?” whenever you need to pack a little more pink — and a lot more punch — in your day.

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden Elizabeth Arden March On Lipstick in Pink Punch $27 at Macy’s Buy

