Regina Hall Has a Who-Bit-Beyoncé Update

The internet already declared that Sanaa Lathan was the actress guilty of biting Beyoncé’s face, but Regina Hall has one more word on the matter. The New York Times asked Hall, friends with both the accuser (Haddish, her Girls Trip co-star) and the accused (Lathan), what really went down with the whole controversy. Was Haddish exaggerating? Is there bad blood between Lathan and Her Excellency Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter? “Let me tell you something: I could tap your leg with my foot and Tiffany would retell it as me kicking you,” Hall told the Times’ David Marchese. “She’s a comedian. She can make a story, know what I mean? That whole thing took on a life of its own.” If Haddish was exaggerating, maybe Lathan was giving Beyoncé a love tap with her … teeth?