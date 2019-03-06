This Cream Will Make You Look Glowy Without Makeup

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

I will cut to the chase: This moisturizer is truly better than others I’ve tried. It’s glib, but that’s the TL;DR of Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream. If you want a skin cream that makes your face glow without makeup, this is a great one to try.

I’d been testing out this moisturizer for a few weeks. It felt pretty good, as all Tatcha moisturizers do. Then came the true test: I spent almost an entire night out and didn’t wash my makeup off till morning. It would be nice to claim I was doing something Rihanna-like, but in truth, my friends and I got caught up in a rousing board game and we lost track of time. Twenty-five cans of La Croix and other things later, we all went to bed. I woke up and my face looked dreadful: shadowy, drawn, a sickly shade of beige meets gray. And it stayed that way until I began my morning skin-care routine and slathered this on.

After a few minutes, my skin not only looked better, it look downright good. The shadows had somehow disappeared. The grayness had dissipated. And my face had a hint of dewiness, like a freshly steamed dumpling. Of course, there are lots of makeup tricks — like full-face foundation and artful highlighting and contouring — that I could have used to help distract from my tiredness. But slathering moisturizer over my face in generous amounts was much easier. Plus, it felt good. Unlike highlighter, of course, the glow doesn’t last all day. But the soft and refreshed feeling does.

If you’ve read the word “glow” numerous times in the past three years and are still uncertain as to what it means, try this. Tatcha says the product’s generous blend of hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae, botanical extracts like ginseng, and antioxidants will make your skin look particularly dewy (the logic being that well-moisturized skin is better-looking skin). But the real proof is in smearing it all over your face and then running to the mirror looking for evidence.

