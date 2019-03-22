Rihanna Is Definitely Ready for Warm Weather

All that glitters. Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Spring has officially sprung, and Rihanna is celebrating by bringing her shimmering Fenty Beauty Body Lava luminizer back to Sephora. There’s no better way to channel those warm-weather #vibes than slathering on the Body Lava, which is essentially a grown-up version of your beloved body glitters from the early 2000s.

What’s even more exciting is that she’s launching a brand-new shade of Body Lava to celebrate its triumphant return: “Trophy Wife”, a hyper-metallic gold named after the same shade of the Killawatt highlighter. The other shades are rose gold, “Who Needs Clothes?!” and glistening bronze, “Brown Sugar” which create a trifecta of shimmering options meant to “make it look like you spent the day island-hopping.”

There’s also a Kabuki brush available that you can purchase to help apply the Body Lava, because while an all-over shine is the goal, having palms that are coated in glitter all day is decidedly not super sexy. You can apply the Body Lava directly on to the Kabuki, and swirl it over your shoulders, arms, and legs to diffuse the product to your liking. Even if you’re more of a bar-hopper than an island-hopper, Body Lava is ready to make you shine bright like a diamond.

