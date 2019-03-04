Wait, Is Rihanna Actually Designing Garden Products?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Over the last few months, there’s been talk of Rihanna launching a new luxury label under Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) — the conglomerate that owns brands like Celine, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and many others. Last week, Business of Fashion revealed that a secret venture called “Project Loud” — a reference to the singer’s fifth studio album — is actually well underway, with direct ties to both Rihanna and LVMH.

Still, details are vague. According to the article, Project Loud intends to fabricate and distribute products in a range of categories, including clothing for men, women, and children, footwear, eyewear, leather goods, sportswear, “goods linked to lifestyle,” high-tech products, office supplies, and home decor and garden products. So basically, everything.

Wait a minute, though … “Office supplies?” And “garden products?”

Neither LVMH nor Rihanna has confirmed this report, but nothing’s impossible when these two bank accounts are involved. We’d gladly take an office calendar consisting of 365-days of Rihanna outfits. And as for gardening, the report didn’t specify what kind of garden she’d be selling products for … And we know Rihanna loves her greens.

Regardless, what we really need is Rihanna’s line of portable wine glasses. Hopefully, she’ll add that to the long list of products to come.