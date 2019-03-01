Ryan Adams Tour Canceled Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Adams. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Ryan Adams’s planned tour of Britain and Ireland has been canceled amid allegations that the singer sexually and psychologically harassed other women in the music industry. The tour was scheduled to start March 30 in Dublin, and according to the New York Times, promoter SJM Concerts announced that full refunds would be issued to ticket holders by Monday. Adams’s ex-wife, Mandy Moore; Phoebe Bridgers; and at least a dozen women accused Adams of various forms of abuse in a Times investigation published February 13. The FBI is reportedly investigating whether he had inappropriate contact with a minor with whom the Times piece claimed Adams had exchanged sexually explicit messages when she was between 14 and 16. Adams has denied that his actions were abusive or manipulative, but apologized “to anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally” on Twitter. Since the publication of the allegations against him, Adams’s first of three planned albums this year has been pulled from release, and many of his collaborators have spoken out against him.