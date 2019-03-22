friday sales

38 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Birkenstock to Brooks Brothers

Spring is here! We found heavily discounted sandals, swimsuits, sunglasses, as well as a $34 printer and a rarely-on-sale Noguchi lamp.

Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Shell Top
$79 (was $198, now 60% off)

Wear this DVF shell top under a cardigan at work, and then take said cardigan off at night to reveal a very sultry, lacy back.

$79 at Diane von Furstenberg
The DVF Adelyn Metallic Sweater
$131 (was $328, now 60% off)

Speaking of cardigans, how about this metallic one?

$131 at Diane von Furstenberg
Eileen Fisher Printed Organic Cotton Scarf
$48 (was $138, now 65% off)

This cotton, springy Eileen Fisher scarf would make a very good Mother’s Day gift

$48 at Macy’s
Sertapedic Cool SlumberGel Jumbo Pillow
$8 (was $40, now 80% off)

This is a very good price (eight bucks) for a cooling, body-adjusting Serta pillow.

$8 at Macy’s
Lodge 3.6-Quart Oyster White Casserole
$73 (was $176, now 59% off)

 A shallow Dutch oven — ideal for stewed meats and paellas — in a nice shade of “oyster white.”

$73 at Macy’s
Villeroy & Boch Artesano Nature Mug
$12 (was $33, now 64% off)

These house-in-Tuscany-ish Villeroy & Boch mugs come in blue, green, and beige. Incidentally, the entire Artesano collection is on sale.

$12 at Macy’s
Free People Don’t Forget Me Button-Detail Top
$29 (was $68, now 57% off)

A lightweight “button-detail” top from Free People that’s ideal for these transitional, spring-ish days.

$29 at Macy’s
Madewell Button Detail Sweatshirt
$40 (was $60, now 33% off)

Well, look at that: another button-detail top on sale. This one’s from Madewell.

$40 at Nordstrom
Something Navy Pocket Coat
$113 (was $189, now 40% off)

Now that we know who Something Navy is … isn’t this a nice spring coat?

$113 at Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff Small Karlie Leather Feed Bag
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

We’re not quite sure that the round metal accent has a “punk edge” exactly, but this is a very elegant and versatile leather cross-body bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

$137 at Nordstrom
Kenneth Cole Reaction Shine Glass Slingback Sandal
$30 (was $49, now 39% off)

Sandal season is nigh, and these Kenneth Cole slingbacks look a lot more expensive than $30.

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Eastpak Padded Pakr Backpack
$30 (was $50, now 40% off)

There is something very cool and crisp about a bright-white Eastpak backpack.

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Skip Hop Funscape Activity Gym
$40 (was $55, now 27% off)

Skip Hop is known for its not-totally-garish baby stuff (that babies still like). This activity gym will keep your little one occupied so you can do things, like, say, brush your teeth or eat a sandwich.

$40 at Buy Buy Baby
Guanabana Clutch Bag Wayuu
$79 (was $133, now 41% off)

If you have any spring or summer weddings on the horizon, this Guanabana clutch will liven up an outfit.

$79 at Yoox
J.W. Anderson Double Ball Bracelet
$234 (was $309, now 24% off)

You could wear this fun J.W. Anderson bracelet to the same wedding — and at that point basically wear a potato sack and no one would notice.

$234 at Yoox
Calvin Klein Underwear Bra
$20 (was $31, now 35% off)

A logo-adorned Calvin Klein sports bra.

$20 at Yoox
Everlane Men’s Heavyweight Slim Chino
$34 (was $68, now 50% off)

When we first scoured Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale, it wasn’t quite chino season. Well, now it is.

$34 at Everlane
Brooks Brothers Solid Knit Henley
$25 (was $80, now 69% off)

A go-with-anything Brooks Brothers henley.

$25 at Nordstrom Rack
Neiman Marcus Donegal Crewneck Sweatshirt with Elbow Patches
$72 (was $145, now 50% off)

An orange Neiman Marcus sweatshirt you could wear out to dinner.

$72 at Neiman Marcus
Proof Field Jacket
$87 (was $175, now 50% off)

This field jacket from “technical apparel” line Proof has lots of neat features: a packable hood, a secret “document” pocket, and a zipper that “stops right below your belly button to give you greater range of movement.” It’s also available in green and black.

$87 at Huckberry
Isamo Noguch Akari Light Sculpture Model 20N
$149 (was $175, now 15% off)

Over at Totokaelo, the entire “art-object” section is 15 percent off, including this Noguchi table lamp, which multiple Strategist editors own.

$149 at Totokaelo
Helen Levi Exclusive Small Planter
$102 (was $120, now 15% off)

And a striped planter from one of the Strategist’s favorite ceramicists, Helen Levi.

$102 at Totokaelo
Adidas Originals 3-Stripe Mid-Rise Leggings
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)

This comment about these Adidas leggings say it all: “Good for working out and even just some cute leggings.”

$30 at Urban Outfitters
Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Sock 3-Pack
$10 (was $20, now 50% off)

Meanwhile, these men’s socks are a very good deal.

$10 at Urban Outfitters
Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Bikini
$157 (was $315, now 50% off)

As we noted recently, there were (and still are) a ton of Solid & Striped bathing suits on super-sale at Matches. What we did not realize is that a lot of other swimsuits are on sale, too, like this adorable polka-dotted number from Lisa Marie Fernandez.

$157 at Matches Fashion
Haight V-Neck Crepe Bikini
$63 (was $159, now 60% off)

A flattering pale pink two-piece from Brazilian line Haight.

$63 at Matches Fashion
Kiini Tasmin Swimsuit
$126 (was $315, now 60% off)

And a V-neck one-piece from (somewhat controversial) line Kiini.

$126 at Matches Fashion
& Other Stories Leopard Print Ringer Tee
$15 (was $29, now 48% off)

As our colleagues at the Cut noted, the & Other Stories sale is very good. There aren’t a ton of sizes left, but this leopard-print tee is too great not to include here.

$15 at & Other Stories
& Other Stories Scoop Neck Sweater
$45 (was $149, now 70% off)

Some end-of-season cashmere in a pleasing shade of rust.

$45 at & Other Stores
& Other Stories Midi Wrap Dress
$40 (was $99, now 60% off)

Wear this black wrap dress in warmer weather with some strappy sandals.

$40 at & Other Stores
HP DeskJet 3632 All-in-One Wireless Printer/Copier/Scanner
$34 (was $59, now 42% off)

Can’t get much better than $34 for a wireless HP printer/copier/scanner.

$34 at Walmart
Nike Air Vapormax 2019
$134 (was $190, now 29% off)

These are some very statement-making Nike Air Vapormaxes.

$134 at Bandier
Beyond Yoga Spacedye High Waist Ombre Leggings
$89 (was $128, now 30% off)

Some very stately ombre Beyond Yoga leggings.

$89 at Bandier
Lululemon All Tied Up Tank
$39 (was $44, now 11% off)

While we’re in workout land, why not throw in this pale pink Lululemon tank.

$39 at Lululemon
Miu Miu Lucite 49MM Round Sunglasses
$150 (was $540, now 72% off)

Here’s a fun deal at Saks Off 5th: get one pair of sunglasses (like these great Miu Miu ones) for yourself and a pair of half-off sunnies for a friend.

$150 at Saks Off Fifth
Vizio SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar
$85 (was $100, now 15% off)

One of the best-reviewed (and most reasonably priced) sound bars is even cheaper as part of Amazon’s “big tournament sound” sale.

$85 at Amazon
Birkenstock Boston Slip-On Clogs
$98 (was $130, now 25% off)

We’re ending things with two (very different) metallic shoes. First up, some rarely-on-sale Birkenstock Boston clogs.

$98 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Loeffler Randall Tilly Leather Wedge Sandals
$140 (was $350, now 60% off)

And, finally, these Loeffler Randall party slides.

$140 at Saks Fifth Avenue
