Photo: Courtesy Retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Spring is here! We found heavily discounted sandals, swimsuits, sunglasses, as well as a $34 printer and a rarely-on-sale Noguchi lamp.

Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Shell Top $79 (was $198, now 60% off) Wear this DVF shell top under a cardigan at work, and then take said cardigan off at night to reveal a very sultry, lacy back. $79 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

Sertapedic Cool SlumberGel Jumbo Pillow $8 (was $40, now 80% off) This is a very good price (eight bucks) for a cooling, body-adjusting Serta pillow. $8 at Macy’s Buy with code: VIP

Lodge 3.6-Quart Oyster White Casserole $73 (was $176, now 59% off) A shallow Dutch oven — ideal for stewed meats and paellas — in a nice shade of “oyster white.” $73 at Macy’s Buy with code: VIP

Free People Don’t Forget Me Button-Detail Top $29 (was $68, now 57% off) A lightweight “button-detail” top from Free People that’s ideal for these transitional, spring-ish days. $29 at Macy’s Buy with code: VIP

Madewell Button Detail Sweatshirt $40 (was $60, now 33% off) Well, look at that: another button-detail top on sale. This one’s from Madewell. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

Rebecca Minkoff Small Karlie Leather Feed Bag $137 (was $228, now 40% off) We’re not quite sure that the round metal accent has a “punk edge” exactly, but this is a very elegant and versatile leather cross-body bag from Rebecca Minkoff. $137 at Nordstrom Buy

Kenneth Cole Reaction Shine Glass Slingback Sandal $30 (was $49, now 39% off) Sandal season is nigh, and these Kenneth Cole slingbacks look a lot more expensive than $30. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Eastpak Padded Pakr Backpack $30 (was $50, now 40% off) There is something very cool and crisp about a bright-white Eastpak backpack. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Skip Hop Funscape Activity Gym $40 (was $55, now 27% off) Skip Hop is known for its not-totally-garish baby stuff (that babies still like). This activity gym will keep your little one occupied so you can do things, like, say, brush your teeth or eat a sandwich. $40 at Buy Buy Baby Buy

Guanabana Clutch Bag Wayuu $79 (was $133, now 41% off) If you have any spring or summer weddings on the horizon, this Guanabana clutch will liven up an outfit. $79 at Yoox Buy

J.W. Anderson Double Ball Bracelet $234 (was $309, now 24% off) You could wear this fun J.W. Anderson bracelet to the same wedding — and at that point basically wear a potato sack and no one would notice. $234 at Yoox Buy

Neiman Marcus Donegal Crewneck Sweatshirt with Elbow Patches $72 (was $145, now 50% off) An orange Neiman Marcus sweatshirt you could wear out to dinner. $72 at Neiman Marcus Buy

Proof Field Jacket $87 (was $175, now 50% off) This field jacket from “technical apparel” line Proof has lots of neat features: a packable hood, a secret “document” pocket, and a zipper that “stops right below your belly button to give you greater range of movement.” It’s also available in green and black. $87 at Huckberry Buy

Helen Levi Exclusive Small Planter $102 (was $120, now 15% off) And a striped planter from one of the Strategist’s favorite ceramicists, Helen Levi. $102 at Totokaelo Buy with code: DESIGN15

Adidas Originals 3-Stripe Mid-Rise Leggings $30 (was $40, now 25% off) This comment about these Adidas leggings say it all: “Good for working out and even just some cute leggings.” $30 at Urban Outfitters Buy

& Other Stories Midi Wrap Dress $40 (was $99, now 60% off) Wear this black wrap dress in warmer weather with some strappy sandals. $40 at & Other Stores Buy

HP DeskJet 3632 All-in-One Wireless Printer/Copier/Scanner $34 (was $59, now 42% off) Can’t get much better than $34 for a wireless HP printer/copier/scanner. $34 at Walmart Buy

Nike Air Vapormax 2019 $134 (was $190, now 29% off) These are some very statement-making Nike Air Vapormaxes. $134 at Bandier Buy

Beyond Yoga Spacedye High Waist Ombre Leggings $89 (was $128, now 30% off) Some very stately ombre Beyond Yoga leggings. $89 at Bandier Buy

Lululemon All Tied Up Tank $39 (was $44, now 11% off) While we’re in workout land, why not throw in this pale pink Lululemon tank. $39 at Lululemon Buy

Miu Miu Lucite 49MM Round Sunglasses $150 (was $540, now 72% off) Here’s a fun deal at Saks Off 5th: get one pair of sunglasses (like these great Miu Miu ones) for yourself and a pair of half-off sunnies for a friend. $150 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

get the strategist newsletter Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.