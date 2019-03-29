friday sales

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to DVF

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

This week's sales roundup is a biggie … Below, the never-on-sale beauty serums, $7 enamel bowls, and 80-percent-off men's boots we dug up.

This week’s sales roundup is a biggie … Below, the never-on-sale beauty serums, $7 enamel bowls, and 80-percent-off men’s boots we dug up.

Thirstystone White with Blue Stripe Round Bowls, Set of 3
Thirstystone White with Blue Stripe Round Bowls, Set of 3
$7 (was $25, now 72% off)

We’ve been on a bit of a Macy’s-clearance-bin kick — so many insanely cheap home goods in there, if you do some digging. For instance, this trio of enamel-coated bowls, which, if you do the math, comes out to two bucks a bowl. Meanwhile, you get free shipping with a purchase of $49 or more, so might we interest you in …

$7 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: SPRING
Mario Badescu 2-Piece Mask & Mist Set
Mario Badescu 2-Piece Mask & Mist Set
$18 (was $27, now 33% off)

Tavi Gevinson’s favorite facial spray (normally $7), plus a rose hips mask (ideal for dry skin, and normally $20), on sale for $18!

$18 at Macy’s
Buy
The North Face Men’s Standard Issue Headband
The North Face Men’s Standard Issue Headband
$8 (was $20, now 60% off)

It’s not quite the season for this men’s fleece headband, but it will definitely still be in style next year.

$8 at Macy’s
Buy
Godinger Bristol White Bone China 20-Piece Dinnerware Set
Godinger Bristol White Bone China 20-Piece Dinnerware Set
$30 (was $167, now 82% off)

This 20-piece (i.e., for four people) dainty dinnerware set from Godinger is an almost unheard-of 82 percent off.

$30 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: SPRING
Equipment Clarke Striped Button Up Top
Equipment Clarke Striped Button Up Top
$60 (was $278, now 78% off)

We like the chunky cuffs on this otherwise traditional striped cotton blouse from Equipment.

$60 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Kate Spade New York Set of Two Tumblers
Kate Spade New York Set of Two Tumblers
$12 (was $24, now 50% off)

We love a plastic tumbler, and these, from Kate Spade, feature subtle little gold dots.

$12 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Tilly Satin Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Tilly Satin Wrap Dress
$187 (was $468, now 60% off)

Whenever we see a DVF wrap dress for under $200, we like to flag it. This one is made from 100 percent woven silk satin.

$187 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Phoenix Wrap Mesh Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Phoenix Wrap Mesh Dress
$299 (was $498, now 40% off)

This wrap dress is not as cheap, but is so elegant we had to include it.

$299 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Backpack
Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Backpack
$107 (was $268, now 60% off)

Just a fun, leopard-print nylon backpack.

$107 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Proenza Schouler Leather Pumps
Proenza Schouler Leather Pumps
$357 (was $595, now 40% off)

Speaking of not-cheap … these Proenza Schouler heels — but they were even more expensive ($595) at one point.

$357 at The Outnet
Buy
Miista Knotted Gingham Jacquard Slides
Miista Knotted Gingham Jacquard Slides
$97 (was $195, now 50% off)

It’s almost showing-your-toes season, and how sweet are these slides from London shoe line Miista?

$97 at The Outnet
Buy
Clare V. Suede-Trimmed Floral-Print Leather Pouch
Clare V. Suede-Trimmed Floral-Print Leather Pouch
$117 (was $235, now 50% off)

If you have any summer weddings on the horizon, this floral Clare V. would make a nice festive touch to an outfit. There’s a leopard-print Clare V. clutch on sale, too.

$117 at The Outnet
Buy
Good Thing Twin Carafe
Good Thing Twin Carafe
$29 (was $38, now 24% off)

A pink-topped pour-over coffee maker (which also comes with a green top).

$29 at Of a Kind
Buy
Eberjey Amarena Shorts PJ Set
Photo: 18-12-14 nisaapouncey AM2 B6 davidaustin W
Eberjey Amarena Shorts PJ Set
$60 (was $120, now 50% off)

These cherry-adorned shortie pajamas from Eberjey are perfect for spring.

$60 at Shopbop
Buy
Illesteva Marianne Sunglasses
Illesteva Marianne Sunglasses
$95 (was $190, now 50% off)

Same with these teeny-tiny Illesteva cat-eye sunnies.

$95 at Shopbop
Buy
Adidas High-Rise Split-Ankle Track Pant
Adidas High-Rise Split-Ankle Track Pant
$50 (was $75, now 33% off)

These Adidas track pants are more flattering than your standard pair of track pants.

$50 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Nike Air Max 1 SE Overbranded Sneaker
Nike Air Max 1 SE Overbranded Sneaker
$90 (was $120, now 25% off)

They’d look great with these black Nike Air Maxes.

$90 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Kitty Face Acrylic Mirror
Kitty Face Acrylic Mirror
$20 (was $29, now 31% off)

A cat mirror that would be perfect for a kid’s room (or your own room).

$20 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Fjällräven Kanken Backpack
Fjällräven Kanken Backpack
$55 (was $80, now 31% off)

Some late-breaking sales news: Urban Outfitters is having a one-day-only bag sale (this Friday, March 29), where a whole bunch of rarely on-sale backpacks, totes, and the like are 30 percent off — like this classic Fjällräven backpack, which comes in a rainbow of colors. (There’s also a mini-Kanken and a padded-laptop-Kanken on sale, too).

$55 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Matt & Nat Paris Belt Bag
Matt & Nat Paris Belt Bag
$60 (was $85, now 29% off)

A fancy-looking Matt & Nat belt bag you don’t have to feel any qualms about (because it’s made from vegan leather).

$60 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Patagonia Arbor Classic Backpack
Patagonia Arbor Classic Backpack
$69 (was $99, now 30% off)

This Patagonia backpack is waterproof, made from recycled polyester, and features a padded laptop sleeve. There’s another maroon backpack on sale, as well as a Patagonia belt bag we’ve written about before in previous sales posts.

$69 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
The North Face Berkeley Duffel Bag
The North Face Berkeley Duffel Bag
$52 (was $79, now 34% off)

An extra good deal, since this duffle was discounted to begin with.

$52 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Player Tote Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Player Tote Bag
$88 (was $125, now 30% off)

And a fun Polo Ralph Lauren alternative to an L.L. Bean bag — perfect for summer weekends out of town.

$88 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Mikasa Swirl Banded 16-Piece Dinnerware Set in Blue
Mikasa Swirl Banded 16-Piece Dinnerware Set in Blue
$80 (was $150, now 47% off)

Not as good of a deal as the Godinger set above, but this “swirl-banded” array of dishes from Mikasa is really lovely.

$80 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy
Wamsutta Bordered Linen Napkins (Set of 2)
Wamsutta Bordered Linen Napkins (Set of 2)
$10 (was $15, now 33% off)

Can’t resist a linen napkin with a colored border.

$10 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy
Short Sleeve PJ Set
Short Sleeve PJ Set
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)

We continue to be proud of knowing who Something Navy is, so we felt okay putting two PJ sets in this roundup.

$35 at Nordstrom
Buy
Coach Denim Bootie
Coach Denim Bootie
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)

It’s not a boot, not yet a … not-boot.

$117 at Nordstrom
Buy
Crewcuts by J. Crew Reversible Sequin Drawstring Bag
Crewcuts by J. Crew Reversible Sequin Drawstring Bag
$18 (was $30, now 40% off)

A sequined kids’ backpack, perfect for the li’l ham in your life.

$18 at Nordstrom
Buy
Cos Pleated Strapless Dress
Cos Pleated Strapless Dress
$88 (was $125, now 30% off)

Just a few things we missed from the Cos sale we wrote about earlier this week: Maybe it’s because the model looks like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but this dress does really seem like something she might have worn.

$88 at Cos
Buy
Cos Silk Jersey T-Shirt Dress
Cos Silk Jersey T-Shirt Dress
$58 (was $115, now 50% off)

Some sweet bell sleeves on this relaxed silk-cotton (and machine-washable) T-shirt dress.

$58 at Cos
Buy
Cos V-Neck Swimsuit
Cos V-Neck Swimsuit
$35 (was $69, now 49% off)

A pretty pink one-piece (with a low scoop back).

$35 at Cos
Buy
Cos Belted Gown Top
Cos Belted Gown Top
$58 (was $115, now 50% off)

An easy-breezy 100 percent-cotton kimono wrap.

$58 at Cos
Buy
Men’s Original Penguin Ned Leather Chukka Boot
Men’s Original Penguin Ned Leather Chukka Boot
$40 (was $195, now 79% off)

This is a loony-banana price for these leather boots. They’re available in black, too.

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Coyuchi Organic Mediterranean Robe
Coyuchi Organic Mediterranean Robe
$111 (was $148, now 25% off)

Just throwing it out there: one of us got a Coyuchi robe for our husband and he loves it.

$111 at Huckberry
Buy
Diptyque Baies Scented Candle
Diptyque Baies Scented Candle
$55 (was $65, now 15% off) netaporter15

Last week, we noticed that a bunch of beauty products that are never on sale were on sale at Net-a-Porter. Turns out, stuff’s still on sale! Like this Diptyque Baies candle.

$55 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask
$44 (was $52, now 15% off)

And Charlotte Tilbury’s famous Goddess Skin Clay Mask.

$44 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
with code: netaporter15
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum
$157 (was $185, now 15% off)

Oh! And the cult Vintner’s Daughter anti-aging serum we previously wrote about and which sold out is no longer sold-out!

$157 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
with code: netaporter15
Missoni Mare Zigzag Knit Headband
Missoni Mare Zigzag Knit Headband
$96 (was $240, now 60% off)

This metallic Missoni Mare headband will, as the description promises, “bring a vibrant finish to relaxed summer edits.”

$96 at Matches Fashion
Buy
M.I.H. Jeans Contrast-Stitch Straight-Leg Jeans
M.I.H. Jeans Contrast-Stitch Straight-Leg Jeans
$98 (was $245, now 60% off)

It’s the red stitching that makes these white jeans for us.

$98 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Safavieh Laurena Pillow
Safavieh Laurena Pillow
$40 (was $58, now 31% off)

A shibori-esque pillow that will look great with pretty much any kind of solid-colored couch.

$40 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
Farrow Miili Seersucker Jumpsuit
Farrow Miili Seersucker Jumpsuit
$61 (was $108, now 44% off)

A soon-to-be-seasonally-appropriate seersucker jumpsuit. (Say that ten times, fast.)

$61 at Need Supply
Buy
Aidan Mattox Addiena Dress
Aidan Mattox Addiena Dress
$120 (was $330, now 64% off)

If there are any black-tie events in your future … here’s a dress from Aidan Mattox at an extra 40 percent off (applied at checkout), which we missed in our Anthro sale roundup.

$120 at Anthropologie
Buy

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy