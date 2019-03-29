42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to DVF

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

This week’s sales roundup is a biggie … Below, the never-on-sale beauty serums, $7 enamel bowls, and 80-percent-off men’s boots we dug up.

Thirstystone White with Blue Stripe Round Bowls, Set of 3 $7 (was $25, now 72% off) We’ve been on a bit of a Macy’s-clearance-bin kick — so many insanely cheap home goods in there, if you do some digging. For instance, this trio of enamel-coated bowls, which, if you do the math, comes out to two bucks a bowl. Meanwhile, you get free shipping with a purchase of $49 or more, so might we interest you in … $7 at Macy’s Buy with code: SPRING

The North Face Men’s Standard Issue Headband $8 (was $20, now 60% off) It’s not quite the season for this men’s fleece headband, but it will definitely still be in style next year. $8 at Macy’s Buy

Godinger Bristol White Bone China 20-Piece Dinnerware Set $30 (was $167, now 82% off) This 20-piece (i.e., for four people) dainty dinnerware set from Godinger is an almost unheard-of 82 percent off. $30 at Macy’s Buy with code: SPRING

Equipment Clarke Striped Button Up Top $60 (was $278, now 78% off) We like the chunky cuffs on this otherwise traditional striped cotton blouse from Equipment. $60 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Kate Spade New York Set of Two Tumblers $12 (was $24, now 50% off) We love a plastic tumbler, and these, from Kate Spade, feature subtle little gold dots. $12 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Diane von Furstenberg Tilly Satin Wrap Dress $187 (was $468, now 60% off) Whenever we see a DVF wrap dress for under $200, we like to flag it. This one is made from 100 percent woven silk satin. $187 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

Diane von Furstenberg Phoenix Wrap Mesh Dress $299 (was $498, now 40% off) This wrap dress is not as cheap, but is so elegant we had to include it. $299 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

Proenza Schouler Leather Pumps $357 (was $595, now 40% off) Speaking of not-cheap … these Proenza Schouler heels — but they were even more expensive ($595) at one point. $357 at The Outnet Buy

Miista Knotted Gingham Jacquard Slides $97 (was $195, now 50% off) It’s almost showing-your-toes season, and how sweet are these slides from London shoe line Miista? $97 at The Outnet Buy

Photo: 18-12-14 nisaapouncey AM2 B6 davidaustin W Eberjey Amarena Shorts PJ Set $60 (was $120, now 50% off) These cherry-adorned shortie pajamas from Eberjey are perfect for spring. $60 at Shopbop Buy

Adidas High-Rise Split-Ankle Track Pant $50 (was $75, now 33% off) These Adidas track pants are more flattering than your standard pair of track pants. $50 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Nike Air Max 1 SE Overbranded Sneaker $90 (was $120, now 25% off) They’d look great with these black Nike Air Maxes. $90 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Fjällräven Kanken Backpack $55 (was $80, now 31% off) Some late-breaking sales news: Urban Outfitters is having a one-day-only bag sale (this Friday, March 29), where a whole bunch of rarely on-sale backpacks, totes, and the like are 30 percent off — like this classic Fjällräven backpack, which comes in a rainbow of colors. (There’s also a mini-Kanken and a padded-laptop-Kanken on sale, too). $55 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Matt & Nat Paris Belt Bag $60 (was $85, now 29% off) A fancy-looking Matt & Nat belt bag you don’t have to feel any qualms about (because it’s made from vegan leather). $60 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The North Face Berkeley Duffel Bag $52 (was $79, now 34% off) An extra good deal, since this duffle was discounted to begin with. $52 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Player Tote Bag $88 (was $125, now 30% off) And a fun Polo Ralph Lauren alternative to an L.L. Bean bag — perfect for summer weekends out of town. $88 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Mikasa Swirl Banded 16-Piece Dinnerware Set in Blue $80 (was $150, now 47% off) Not as good of a deal as the Godinger set above, but this “swirl-banded” array of dishes from Mikasa is really lovely. $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond Buy

Short Sleeve PJ Set $35 (was $59, now 41% off) We continue to be proud of knowing who Something Navy is, so we felt okay putting two PJ sets in this roundup. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

Crewcuts by J. Crew Reversible Sequin Drawstring Bag $18 (was $30, now 40% off) A sequined kids’ backpack, perfect for the li’l ham in your life. $18 at Nordstrom Buy

Cos Pleated Strapless Dress $88 (was $125, now 30% off) Just a few things we missed from the Cos sale we wrote about earlier this week: Maybe it’s because the model looks like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but this dress does really seem like something she might have worn. $88 at Cos Buy

Cos Silk Jersey T-Shirt Dress $58 (was $115, now 50% off) Some sweet bell sleeves on this relaxed silk-cotton (and machine-washable) T-shirt dress. $58 at Cos Buy

Men’s Original Penguin Ned Leather Chukka Boot $40 (was $195, now 79% off) This is a loony-banana price for these leather boots. They’re available in black, too. $40 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Coyuchi Organic Mediterranean Robe $111 (was $148, now 25% off) Just throwing it out there: one of us got a Coyuchi robe for our husband and he loves it. $111 at Huckberry Buy

Diptyque Baies Scented Candle $55 (was $65, now 15% off) netaporter15 Last week, we noticed that a bunch of beauty products that are never on sale were on sale at Net-a-Porter. Turns out, stuff’s still on sale! Like this Diptyque Baies candle. $55 at Net-a-Porter Buy

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask $44 (was $52, now 15% off) And Charlotte Tilbury’s famous Goddess Skin Clay Mask. $44 at Net-a-Porter Buy with code: netaporter15

Missoni Mare Zigzag Knit Headband $96 (was $240, now 60% off) This metallic Missoni Mare headband will, as the description promises, “bring a vibrant finish to relaxed summer edits.” $96 at Matches Fashion Buy

M.I.H. Jeans Contrast-Stitch Straight-Leg Jeans $98 (was $245, now 60% off) It’s the red stitching that makes these white jeans for us. $98 at Matches Fashion Buy

Safavieh Laurena Pillow $40 (was $58, now 31% off) A shibori-esque pillow that will look great with pretty much any kind of solid-colored couch. $40 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

Aidan Mattox Addiena Dress $120 (was $330, now 64% off) If there are any black-tie events in your future … here’s a dress from Aidan Mattox at an extra 40 percent off (applied at checkout), which we missed in our Anthro sale roundup. $120 at Anthropologie Buy

