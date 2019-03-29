42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to DVF

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
This week’s sales roundup is a biggie … Below, the never-on-sale beauty serums, $7 enamel bowls, and 80-percent-off men’s boots we dug up.
We’ve been on a bit of a Macy’s-clearance-bin kick — so many insanely cheap home goods in there, if you do some digging. For instance, this trio of enamel-coated bowls, which, if you do the math, comes out to two bucks a bowl. Meanwhile, you get free shipping with a purchase of $49 or more, so might we interest you in …
… Tavi Gevinson’s favorite facial spray (normally $7), plus a rose hips mask (ideal for dry skin, and normally $20), on sale for $18!
This 20-piece (i.e., for four people) dainty dinnerware set from Godinger is an almost unheard-of 82 percent off.
Just a fun, leopard-print nylon backpack.
If you have any summer weddings on the horizon, this floral Clare V. would make a nice festive touch to an outfit. There’s a leopard-print Clare V. clutch on sale, too.
A pink-topped pour-over coffee maker (which also comes with a green top).
These cherry-adorned shortie pajamas from Eberjey are perfect for spring.
A cat mirror that would be perfect for a kid’s room (or your own room).
Some late-breaking sales news: Urban Outfitters is having a one-day-only bag sale (this Friday, March 29), where a whole bunch of rarely on-sale backpacks, totes, and the like are 30 percent off — like this classic Fjällräven backpack, which comes in a rainbow of colors. (There’s also a mini-Kanken and a padded-laptop-Kanken on sale, too).
This Patagonia backpack is waterproof, made from recycled polyester, and features a padded laptop sleeve. There’s another maroon backpack on sale, as well as a Patagonia belt bag we’ve written about before in previous sales posts.
And a fun Polo Ralph Lauren alternative to an L.L. Bean bag — perfect for summer weekends out of town.
We continue to be proud of knowing who Something Navy is, so we felt okay putting two PJ sets in this roundup.
Just a few things we missed from the Cos sale we wrote about earlier this week: Maybe it’s because the model looks like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but this dress does really seem like something she might have worn.
This is a loony-banana price for these leather boots. They’re available in black, too.
Just throwing it out there: one of us got a Coyuchi robe for our husband and he loves it.
Last week, we noticed that a bunch of beauty products that are never on sale were on sale at Net-a-Porter. Turns out, stuff’s still on sale! Like this Diptyque Baies candle.
Oh! And the cult Vintner’s Daughter anti-aging serum we previously wrote about and which sold out is no longer sold-out!
If there are any black-tie events in your future … here’s a dress from Aidan Mattox at an extra 40 percent off (applied at checkout), which we missed in our Anthro sale roundup.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.