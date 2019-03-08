44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Marc Jacobs

Photo: courtesy of the retailers
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
This week, our journey into the darkest depths of the internet unearthed several deeply, deeply discounted hats, some excellent Patagonia deals, two faux-leopard coats, and a whole bunch of cobalt-blue stuff.
Keds x Kate Spade New York Sneakers
$63
at Shopbop
These festive metallic Keds are a collaboration with Kate Spade.
Woolrich W’s Adirondack Parka
$767
at Shopbop
Photo: 18-12-03 umidamamazakirova PM1 B4 raypfeiffer W
Cosabella Amore PJ Set
$69
at Shopbop
Spring is coming. We swear! Be prepared with these lovely Cosabella shortie
pajamas.
LNA Ringer Tee
$53
at Shopbop
We are always in the market for a perfect ringer tee, and this one from LNA could definitely be a contender.
Jonathan Adler Gluten Mustard/White Vice Canister
$70
at Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Saffiano Bi-Fold Wallet
$60
at Nordstrom Rack
A bi-fold Marc Jacobs wallet that’s also available in neon pink and yellow.
A.P.C. Cyrielle Lace Tights
$28
at Need Supply
These scalloped lace tights from A.P.C. will zuzh up any skirt or dress situation.
Farrow Mindy Cheetah Print Mini Skirt
$48
at Need Supply
Like this Cheetah-print mini-skirt for example.
Stelen Evie Ribbed Knit Top in White/Yellow
$29
at Need Supply
Which would look great paired with this ribbed tee. There, we made an outfit for you!
Matteo White Linen Sheet Set (Queen)
$279
at Huckberry
The North Face Men’s Surgent Colorblocked Full Zip 2.0 Hoodie
$45
at Macy’s
A men’s North Face hoodie with finger holes in the cuffs, which one commenter referred to as “a nice touch.”
Free People Too Good Pullover Sweater
$39
at Macy’s
Another cobalt-blue offering, this one a stretchy, slouchy sweater from Free People.
Martha Stewart Collector’s Enameled Cast Iron 6 Qt. Round Dutch Oven
$50
at Macy’s
How weird! We swear we did not do this on purpose, but one more cobalt item on super-sale at Macy’s: A Le Creuset-esque six quart
Dutch oven that’s a whopping 72 percent off.
Godinger Chaddsford Set/4 White Mugs
$7
at Macy’s
A quartet of mugs from Godinger that work out to two bucks a mug.
adidas by Stella McCartney Performance Essentials Tank Top
$31
at Matches Fashion
Gah! Cobalt blue again. A breathable, moisture-wicking (and flattering) workout top from adidas by Stella McCartney.
adidas by Stella McCartney Run Cropped Performance Leggings
$40
at Matches Fashion
Pair it with these cropped
leggings made from “recycled plastic taken from sea fronts.”
Laura Geller Weekender Face, Eye & Cheek Palettes
$16
at Dermstore
If you can even believe it, there are still holiday beauty gift sets languishing in sales bins across the internet. Our latest find? A trio of three palettes (each featuring a range of
highlighters, blushes, eyeshadows) from Laura Geller on sale for $16.
Eberjey Ula Slouchy Leggings
$46
at Nordstrom
These are sweggings (a sweatpant-legging hybrid) from Eberjey.
Rachel Comey Roundoff Drop Earrings
$75
at Nordstrom
Madewell Kimball Sweater
$42
at Nordstrom
A go-with-just-about-anything oversized, lightweight Madewell sweater that’s available in plus sizes.
Champion Oversized Striped Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$35
at Urban Outfitters
You will likely look more happy in this Champion sweatshirt than the model at left.
Patagonia Recycled Duckbill Hat
$30
at Urban Outfitters
Now, some Patagonia goodies on sale at Urban Outfitters. First up, this handsome men’s duckbill hat.
Patagonia Lightweight Travel Mini Belt Bag
$20
at Urban Outfitters
Wearing a fanny pack while on vacation is no longer excruciatingly embarrassing — especially when it’s this sporty Patagonia mini-belt bag.
The North Face Half Dome Long Sleeve Tee
$30
at Urban Outfitters
A cheery bright yellow North Face tee.
Apparis Violette Leopard Print Faux-Fur Coat
$170
at Urban Outfitters
We love this faux-fur leopard jacket (but wonder who will really wear it with only a bra?).
Cleo Nightstand
$229
at Urban Outfitters
This peach-pink
nightstand is a bit more expensive than what you’d find at Ikea, and less expensive as what you’d find at West Elm (but has quite a bit more character).
AncestryDNA Kit
$59
at Amazon
If you’ve been meaning to find out who you
really are, this is a very good price for AncestryDNA’s kit.
Photo: Matthew Savins
Matouk Auberge Monogrammed Bath Towel
$29
at Neiman Marcus
If you’ve always been interested in having a fancy monogrammed
bath towel, the time is now (and most letters of the alphabet are still available.)
Nambe Aura 45-Piece Flatware Set
$105
at Neiman Marcus
A stately (not too fussy, not too modern)
flatware set from Nambe.
Lululemon X SoulCycle To the Beat Sweatshirt
$99
at Lululemon
A sporty, billowy sweatshirt from Lululemon’s collaboration with Soul Cycle.
Hunter Original Garden Stripe Short Rain Boot
$53
at Nordstrom Rack
Be prepared for the rainy season ahead of us with these extremely-on-sale Hunter
rain boots.
Saturdays NYC Stanley Buckle Hat
$8
at Nordstrom Rack
A simple (84 percent off!) cap from Saturdays NYC.
Rag & Bone Jonie Knit Ski Hood
$105
at Saks Fifth Avenue
In other head-related news, if you want to stay warm (and stay unrecognizable) this Rag & Bone balaclava should do the trick.
Sleepy Jones Gingham Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants
$32
at The Outnet
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Duffel
$25
at East Dane
This Herschel Supply Co. packable duffle is what you bring with you on a trip when you know you’re going to be
shopping.
Save Khaki Printed Made In Cuff Beanie Hat
$9
at East Dane
Another insanely discounted hat, this one from casual-guy-favorite Save Khaki.
MoDRN Scandinavian Linear Triangles Area Rug, 4 x 6
$62
at Walmart
JWDA Table Lamp, Concrete BaseDesigned by Jonas Wagell for Menu
$187
at Design Within Reach
Diane von Furstenberg Cross-Body Bag
$132
at Yoox
A two-tone cross-body bag from DVF that can likely hold a paperback book.
Allie Tumblers, Set of 4
$25
at Anthropologie
Over at
Anthropologie, sale items are an additional 30 percent off their sale price. This set of four tumblers will liven things up in the kitchen.
Jakett Leopard Jacket
$84
at Anthropologie
This, the second faux-fur leopard coat we are featuring, has a fuzzy sherpa lining.
Alba Garment Rack
$53
at Anthropologie
A garment (and shoe) rack for the
closet-challenged among you.
Morihata Binchotan Charcoal
$7
at Anthropologie
Wooden Cat Spice Grinder
$9
at Anthropologie
And, finally, we leave you with a wooden
spice grinder in the shape of a cat.
