friday sales

44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Marc Jacobs

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week, our journey into the darkest depths of the internet unearthed several deeply, deeply discounted hats, some excellent Patagonia deals, two faux-leopard coats, and a whole bunch of cobalt-blue stuff.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York Sneakers
$63 at Shopbop
$63 (was $90, now 30% off)

These festive metallic Keds are a collaboration with Kate Spade.

$63 at Shopbop
Buy
Woolrich W’s Adirondack Parka
Woolrich W’s Adirondack Parka
$767 at Shopbop
$767 (was $1,095, now 30% off)

If you didn’t pick up a Woolrich jacket last week during Shopbop’s big sale, worry not: They’re even cheaper now.

$767 at Shopbop
Buy
Cosabella Amore PJ Set
Photo: 18-12-03 umidamamazakirova PM1 B4 raypfeiffer W
Cosabella Amore PJ Set
$69 at Shopbop
$69 (was $115, now 40% off)

Spring is coming. We swear! Be prepared with these lovely Cosabella shortie pajamas.

$69 at Shopbop
Buy
LNA Ringer Tee
LNA Ringer Tee
$53 at Shopbop
$53 (was $88, now 40% off)

We are always in the market for a perfect ringer tee, and this one from LNA could definitely be a contender.

$53 at Shopbop
Buy
Jonathan Adler Gluten Mustard/White Vice Canister
Jonathan Adler Gluten Mustard/White Vice Canister
$70 at Nordstrom Rack
$70 (was $128, now 45% off)

A cheeky cookie jar from Jonathan Adler. (There’s a gluten-free one on sale too).

$70 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Marc Jacobs Saffiano Bi-Fold Wallet
Marc Jacobs Saffiano Bi-Fold Wallet
$60 at Nordstrom Rack
$60 (was $120, now 50% off)

A bi-fold Marc Jacobs wallet that’s also available in neon pink and yellow.

$60 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
A.P.C. Cyrielle Lace Tights
A.P.C. Cyrielle Lace Tights
$28 at Need Supply
$28 (was $55, now 49% off)

These scalloped lace tights from A.P.C. will zuzh up any skirt or dress situation.

$28 at Need Supply
Buy
Farrow Mindy Cheetah Print Mini Skirt
Farrow Mindy Cheetah Print Mini Skirt
$48 at Need Supply
$48 (was $64, now 25% off)

Like this Cheetah-print mini-skirt for example.

$48 at Need Supply
Buy
Stelen Evie Ribbed Knit Top in White/Yellow
Stelen Evie Ribbed Knit Top in White/Yellow
$29 at Need Supply
$29 (was $39, now 26% off)

Which would look great paired with this ribbed tee. There, we made an outfit for you!

$29 at Need Supply
Buy
Matteo White Linen Sheet Set (Queen)
Matteo White Linen Sheet Set (Queen)
$279 at Huckberry
$279 (was $398, now 30% off)

Some of our favorite (very splurge-y) linen sheets hail from L.A.-based bedding line Matteo, and right now a whole bunch of said sheets are on sale at Huckberry.

$279 at Huckberry
Buy
The North Face Men’s Surgent Colorblocked Full Zip 2.0 Hoodie
The North Face Men’s Surgent Colorblocked Full Zip 2.0 Hoodie
$45 at Macy’s
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

A men’s North Face hoodie with finger holes in the cuffs, which one commenter referred to as “a nice touch.”

$45 at Macy’s
Buy
Free People Too Good Pullover Sweater
Free People Too Good Pullover Sweater
$39 at Macy’s
$39 (was $78, now 50% off)

Another cobalt-blue offering, this one a stretchy, slouchy sweater from Free People.

$39 at Macy’s
Buy
Martha Stewart Collector’s Enameled Cast Iron 6 Qt. Round Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collector’s Enameled Cast Iron 6 Qt. Round Dutch Oven
$50 at Macy’s
$50 (was $180, now 72% off)

How weird! We swear we did not do this on purpose, but one more cobalt item on super-sale at Macy’s: A Le Creuset-esque six quart Dutch oven that’s a whopping 72 percent off.

$50 at Macy’s
Buy
Godinger Chaddsford Set/4 White Mugs
Godinger Chaddsford Set/4 White Mugs
$7 at Macy’s
$7 (was $33, now 79% off)

A quartet of mugs from Godinger that work out to two bucks a mug.

$7 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: shop
adidas by Stella McCartney Performance Essentials Tank Top
adidas by Stella McCartney Performance Essentials Tank Top
$31 at Matches Fashion
$31 (was $63, now 51% off)

Gah! Cobalt blue again. A breathable, moisture-wicking (and flattering) workout top from adidas by Stella McCartney.

$31 at Matches Fashion
Buy
adidas by Stella McCartney Run Cropped Performance Leggings
adidas by Stella McCartney Run Cropped Performance Leggings
$40 at Matches Fashion
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

Pair it with these cropped leggings made from “recycled plastic taken from sea fronts.”

$40 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Laura Geller Weekender Face, Eye & Cheek Palettes
Laura Geller Weekender Face, Eye & Cheek Palettes
$16 at Dermstore
$16 (was $27, now 41% off)

If you can even believe it, there are still holiday beauty gift sets languishing in sales bins across the internet. Our latest find? A trio of three palettes (each featuring a range of highlighters, blushes, eyeshadows) from Laura Geller on sale for $16.

$16 at Dermstore
Buy
Eberjey Ula Slouchy Leggings
Eberjey Ula Slouchy Leggings
$46 at Nordstrom
$46 (was $76, now 39% off)

These are sweggings (a sweatpant-legging hybrid) from Eberjey.

$46 at Nordstrom
Buy
Rachel Comey Roundoff Drop Earrings
Rachel Comey Roundoff Drop Earrings
$75 at Nordstrom
$75 (was $125, now 40% off)

Loads of Rachel Comey earrings are on sale at Nordstrom. We quite like these colorful danglers.

$75 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Kimball Sweater
Madewell Kimball Sweater
$42 at Nordstrom
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)

A go-with-just-about-anything oversized, lightweight Madewell sweater that’s available in plus sizes.

$42 at Nordstrom
Buy
Champion Oversized Striped Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Champion Oversized Striped Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$35 at Urban Outfitters
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)

You will likely look more happy in this Champion sweatshirt than the model at left.

$35 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Patagonia Recycled Duckbill Hat
Patagonia Recycled Duckbill Hat
$30 at Urban Outfitters
$30 (was $49, now 39% off)

Now, some Patagonia goodies on sale at Urban Outfitters. First up, this handsome men’s duckbill hat.

$30 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Patagonia Lightweight Travel Mini Belt Bag
Patagonia Lightweight Travel Mini Belt Bag
$20 at Urban Outfitters
$20 (was $29, now 31% off)

Wearing a fanny pack while on vacation is no longer excruciatingly embarrassing — especially when it’s this sporty Patagonia mini-belt bag.

$20 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
The North Face Half Dome Long Sleeve Tee
The North Face Half Dome Long Sleeve Tee
$30 at Urban Outfitters
$30 (was $44, now 32% off)

A cheery bright yellow North Face tee.

$30 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Apparis Violette Leopard Print Faux-Fur Coat
Apparis Violette Leopard Print Faux-Fur Coat
$170 at Urban Outfitters
$170 (was $340, now 50% off)

We love this faux-fur leopard jacket (but wonder who will really wear it with only a bra?).

$170 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Cleo Nightstand
Cleo Nightstand
$229 at Urban Outfitters
$229 (was $279, now 18% off)

This peach-pink nightstand is a bit more expensive than what you’d find at Ikea, and less expensive as what you’d find at West Elm (but has quite a bit more character).

$229 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
AncestryDNA Kit
AncestryDNA Kit
$59 at Amazon
$59 (was $99, now 40% off)

If you’ve been meaning to find out who you really are, this is a very good price for AncestryDNA’s kit.

$59 at Amazon
Buy
Matouk Auberge Monogrammed Bath Towel
Photo: Matthew Savins
Matouk Auberge Monogrammed Bath Towel
$29 at Neiman Marcus
$29 (was $45, now 36% off)

If you’ve always been interested in having a fancy monogrammed bath towel, the time is now (and most letters of the alphabet are still available.)

$29 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Nambe Aura 45-Piece Flatware Set
Nambe Aura 45-Piece Flatware Set
$105 at Neiman Marcus
$105 (was $200, now 48% off)

A stately (not too fussy, not too modern) flatware set from Nambe.

$105 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Lululemon X SoulCycle To the Beat Sweatshirt
Lululemon X SoulCycle To the Beat Sweatshirt
$99 at Lululemon
$99 (was $118, now 16% off)

A sporty, billowy sweatshirt from Lululemon’s collaboration with Soul Cycle.

$99 at Lululemon
Buy
Hunter Original Garden Stripe Short Rain Boot
Hunter Original Garden Stripe Short Rain Boot
$53 at Nordstrom Rack
$53 (was $140, now 62% off)

Be prepared for the rainy season ahead of us with these extremely-on-sale Hunter rain boots.

$53 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Saturdays NYC Stanley Buckle Hat
Saturdays NYC Stanley Buckle Hat
$8 at Nordstrom Rack
$8 (was $50, now 84% off)

A simple (84 percent off!) cap from Saturdays NYC.

$8 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Rag & Bone Jonie Knit Ski Hood
Rag & Bone Jonie Knit Ski Hood
$105 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$105 (was $175, now 40% off)

In other head-related news, if you want to stay warm (and stay unrecognizable) this Rag & Bone balaclava should do the trick.

$105 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Sleepy Jones Gingham Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants
Sleepy Jones Gingham Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants
$32 at The Outnet
$32 (was $128, now 75% off)

We missed these pink gingham pajama pants from Sleepy Jones during our sweep of the Outnet’s excellent sale.

$32 at The Outnet
Buy
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Duffel
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Duffel
$25 at East Dane
$25 (was $50, now 50% off)

This Herschel Supply Co. packable duffle is what you bring with you on a trip when you know you’re going to be shopping.

$25 at East Dane
Buy
Save Khaki Printed Made In Cuff Beanie Hat
Save Khaki Printed Made In Cuff Beanie Hat
$9 at East Dane
$9 (was $30, now 70% off)

Another insanely discounted hat, this one from casual-guy-favorite Save Khaki.

$9 at East Dane
Buy
MoDRN Scandinavian Linear Triangles Area Rug, 4 x 6
MoDRN Scandinavian Linear Triangles Area Rug, 4 x 6
$62 at Walmart
$62 (was $79, now 22% off)

A few rugs from Walmart’s new Ikea competitor-ish MoDRN are on sale, like this graphic (but not too graphic) rug.

$62 at Walmart
Buy
JWDA Table Lamp, Concrete BaseDesigned by Jonas Wagell for Menu
JWDA Table Lamp, Concrete BaseDesigned by Jonas Wagell for Menu
$187 at Design Within Reach
$187 (was $220, now 15% off)

This goes-with-any-space table lamp from Menu is 15 percent off as part of Design Within Reach’s semiannual sale.

$187 at Design Within Reach
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Cross-Body Bag
Diane von Furstenberg Cross-Body Bag
$132 at Yoox
$132 (was $400, now 67% off)

A two-tone cross-body bag from DVF that can likely hold a paperback book.

$132 at Yoox
Buy
Allie Tumblers, Set of 4
Allie Tumblers, Set of 4
$25 at Anthropologie
$25 (was $56, now 55% off)

Over at Anthropologie, sale items are an additional 30 percent off their sale price. This set of four tumblers will liven things up in the kitchen.

$25 at Anthropologie
Buy
Jakett Leopard Jacket
Jakett Leopard Jacket
$84 at Anthropologie
$84 (was $228, now 63% off)

This, the second faux-fur leopard coat we are featuring, has a fuzzy sherpa lining.

$84 at Anthropologie
Buy
Alba Garment Rack
Alba Garment Rack
$53 at Anthropologie
$53 (was $118, now 55% off)

A garment (and shoe) rack for the closet-challenged among you.

$53 at Anthropologie
Buy
Morihata Binchotan Charcoal
Morihata Binchotan Charcoal
$7 at Anthropologie
$7 (was $18, now 61% off)

Finally be the person who serves Binchotan charcoal-infused water to her guests in a water pitcher.

$7 at Anthropologie
Buy
Wooden Cat Spice Grinder
Wooden Cat Spice Grinder
$9 at Anthropologie
$9 (was $18, now 50% off)

And, finally, we leave you with a wooden spice grinder in the shape of a cat.

$9 at Anthropologie
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy