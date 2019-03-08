44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Marc Jacobs

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week, our journey into the darkest depths of the internet unearthed several deeply, deeply discounted hats, some excellent Patagonia deals, two faux-leopard coats, and a whole bunch of cobalt-blue stuff.

$63 at Shopbop Keds x Kate Spade New York Sneakers $63 (was $90, now 30% off) These festive metallic Keds are a collaboration with Kate Spade. $63 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-12-03 umidamamazakirova PM1 B4 raypfeiffer W $69 at Shopbop Cosabella Amore PJ Set $69 (was $115, now 40% off) Spring is coming. We swear! Be prepared with these lovely Cosabella shortie pajamas. $69 at Shopbop Buy

$53 at Shopbop LNA Ringer Tee $53 (was $88, now 40% off) We are always in the market for a perfect ringer tee, and this one from LNA could definitely be a contender. $53 at Shopbop Buy

$60 at Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs Saffiano Bi-Fold Wallet $60 (was $120, now 50% off) A bi-fold Marc Jacobs wallet that’s also available in neon pink and yellow. $60 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$28 at Need Supply A.P.C. Cyrielle Lace Tights $28 (was $55, now 49% off) These scalloped lace tights from A.P.C. will zuzh up any skirt or dress situation. $28 at Need Supply Buy

$48 at Need Supply Farrow Mindy Cheetah Print Mini Skirt $48 (was $64, now 25% off) Like this Cheetah-print mini-skirt for example. $48 at Need Supply Buy

$29 at Need Supply Stelen Evie Ribbed Knit Top in White/Yellow $29 (was $39, now 26% off) Which would look great paired with this ribbed tee. There, we made an outfit for you! $29 at Need Supply Buy

$45 at Macy’s The North Face Men’s Surgent Colorblocked Full Zip 2.0 Hoodie $45 (was $75, now 40% off) A men’s North Face hoodie with finger holes in the cuffs, which one commenter referred to as “a nice touch.” $45 at Macy’s Buy

$39 at Macy’s Free People Too Good Pullover Sweater $39 (was $78, now 50% off) Another cobalt-blue offering, this one a stretchy, slouchy sweater from Free People. $39 at Macy’s Buy

$50 at Macy’s Martha Stewart Collector’s Enameled Cast Iron 6 Qt. Round Dutch Oven $50 (was $180, now 72% off) How weird! We swear we did not do this on purpose, but one more cobalt item on super-sale at Macy’s: A Le Creuset-esque six quart Dutch oven that’s a whopping 72 percent off. $50 at Macy’s Buy

$7 at Macy’s Godinger Chaddsford Set/4 White Mugs $7 (was $33, now 79% off) A quartet of mugs from Godinger that work out to two bucks a mug. $7 at Macy’s Buy with code: shop

$31 at Matches Fashion adidas by Stella McCartney Performance Essentials Tank Top $31 (was $63, now 51% off) Gah! Cobalt blue again. A breathable, moisture-wicking (and flattering) workout top from adidas by Stella McCartney. $31 at Matches Fashion Buy

$40 at Matches Fashion adidas by Stella McCartney Run Cropped Performance Leggings $40 (was $80, now 50% off) Pair it with these cropped leggings made from “recycled plastic taken from sea fronts.” $40 at Matches Fashion Buy

$16 at Dermstore Laura Geller Weekender Face, Eye & Cheek Palettes $16 (was $27, now 41% off) If you can even believe it, there are still holiday beauty gift sets languishing in sales bins across the internet. Our latest find? A trio of three palettes (each featuring a range of highlighters, blushes, eyeshadows) from Laura Geller on sale for $16. $16 at Dermstore Buy

$46 at Nordstrom Eberjey Ula Slouchy Leggings $46 (was $76, now 39% off) These are sweggings (a sweatpant-legging hybrid) from Eberjey. $46 at Nordstrom Buy

$42 at Nordstrom Madewell Kimball Sweater $42 (was $70, now 40% off) A go-with-just-about-anything oversized, lightweight Madewell sweater that’s available in plus sizes. $42 at Nordstrom Buy

$35 at Urban Outfitters Champion Oversized Striped Crew Neck Sweatshirt $35 (was $59, now 41% off) You will likely look more happy in this Champion sweatshirt than the model at left. $35 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$30 at Urban Outfitters Patagonia Recycled Duckbill Hat $30 (was $49, now 39% off) Now, some Patagonia goodies on sale at Urban Outfitters. First up, this handsome men’s duckbill hat. $30 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$20 at Urban Outfitters Patagonia Lightweight Travel Mini Belt Bag $20 (was $29, now 31% off) Wearing a fanny pack while on vacation is no longer excruciatingly embarrassing — especially when it’s this sporty Patagonia mini-belt bag. $20 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$30 at Urban Outfitters The North Face Half Dome Long Sleeve Tee $30 (was $44, now 32% off) A cheery bright yellow North Face tee. $30 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$170 at Urban Outfitters Apparis Violette Leopard Print Faux-Fur Coat $170 (was $340, now 50% off) We love this faux-fur leopard jacket (but wonder who will really wear it with only a bra?). $170 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$229 at Urban Outfitters Cleo Nightstand $229 (was $279, now 18% off) This peach-pink nightstand is a bit more expensive than what you’d find at Ikea, and less expensive as what you’d find at West Elm (but has quite a bit more character). $229 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$59 at Amazon AncestryDNA Kit $59 (was $99, now 40% off) If you’ve been meaning to find out who you really are, this is a very good price for AncestryDNA’s kit. $59 at Amazon Buy

Photo: Matthew Savins $29 at Neiman Marcus Matouk Auberge Monogrammed Bath Towel $29 (was $45, now 36% off) If you’ve always been interested in having a fancy monogrammed bath towel, the time is now (and most letters of the alphabet are still available.) $29 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$99 at Lululemon Lululemon X SoulCycle To the Beat Sweatshirt $99 (was $118, now 16% off) A sporty, billowy sweatshirt from Lululemon’s collaboration with Soul Cycle. $99 at Lululemon Buy

$53 at Nordstrom Rack Hunter Original Garden Stripe Short Rain Boot $53 (was $140, now 62% off) Be prepared for the rainy season ahead of us with these extremely-on-sale Hunter rain boots. $53 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$8 at Nordstrom Rack Saturdays NYC Stanley Buckle Hat $8 (was $50, now 84% off) A simple (84 percent off!) cap from Saturdays NYC. $8 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$105 at Saks Fifth Avenue Rag & Bone Jonie Knit Ski Hood $105 (was $175, now 40% off) In other head-related news, if you want to stay warm (and stay unrecognizable) this Rag & Bone balaclava should do the trick. $105 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$25 at East Dane Herschel Supply Co. Packable Duffel $25 (was $50, now 50% off) This Herschel Supply Co. packable duffle is what you bring with you on a trip when you know you’re going to be shopping. $25 at East Dane Buy

$9 at East Dane Save Khaki Printed Made In Cuff Beanie Hat $9 (was $30, now 70% off) Another insanely discounted hat, this one from casual-guy-favorite Save Khaki. $9 at East Dane Buy

$132 at Yoox Diane von Furstenberg Cross-Body Bag $132 (was $400, now 67% off) A two-tone cross-body bag from DVF that can likely hold a paperback book. $132 at Yoox Buy

$25 at Anthropologie Allie Tumblers, Set of 4 $25 (was $56, now 55% off) Over at Anthropologie, sale items are an additional 30 percent off their sale price. This set of four tumblers will liven things up in the kitchen. $25 at Anthropologie Buy

$84 at Anthropologie Jakett Leopard Jacket $84 (was $228, now 63% off) This, the second faux-fur leopard coat we are featuring, has a fuzzy sherpa lining. $84 at Anthropologie Buy

$9 at Anthropologie Wooden Cat Spice Grinder $9 (was $18, now 50% off) And, finally, we leave you with a wooden spice grinder in the shape of a cat. $9 at Anthropologie Buy

