32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Madewell

This week, we unearthed a lot of extremely discounted winter stuff (which is helpful, since it’s still freezing out), including some very cheap cashmere, a bunch of hats, and a very flattering, sleeping bag-esque North Face.
The North Face Womens Nuptse Duster in Black
$352
at Asos
$352(was $440, now 20% off)
It is still freezing out and this long, ’90s-inspired North Face down jacket is essentially a very fashionable (and flattering) sleeping bag.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that there is a very excellent Dermstore sale happening now. Somehow, this Slip silk pillowcase (a favorite of actress Kristen Bell’s) slipped (sorry) out from our previous roundups.
Earlier this week we wrote about Shopbop’s (somewhat confusing) sale. The gist of it is, the sale doesn’t kick in until you spend at least $200. The same thing is happening over at Shopbop’s brother site, East Dane. We’ve picked out a few choice items that we missed the first time around, including this extremely warm, extremely handsome Woolrich parka.
Right now is one of the best times of the year to buy cashmere gloves and scarves (they’re still in stock, and retailers are trying to clear out their winter gear). Case in point: these pop-top cashmere gloves from White + Warren.