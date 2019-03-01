32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Madewell

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

This week, we unearthed a lot of extremely discounted winter stuff (which is helpful, since it’s still freezing out), including some very cheap cashmere, a bunch of hats, and a very flattering, sleeping bag-esque North Face.

$352 at Asos The North Face Womens Nuptse Duster in Black $352 (was $440, now 20% off) It is still freezing out and this long, ’90s-inspired North Face down jacket is essentially a very fashionable (and flattering) sleeping bag. $352 at Asos Buy

$27 at Asos The North Face Denali Fleece Scarf in Purple $27 (was $39, now 31% off) It’ll look great paired with this purple, fuzzy North Face scarf. $27 at Asos Buy

$32 at Walmart Lord & Taylor Essential Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $32 (was $160, now 80% off) Lord & Taylor’s extra-20-percent-off sale is still going on at Walmart, which means this Strategist-approved cashmere V-neck is a mere $32. $32 at Walmart Buy

$56 at Walmart Splendid Notch Collar Shortie Pajama Set $56 (was $78, now 28% off) And this Eberjey-y pair of shortie pajamas is just $68. $56 at Walmart Buy

$162 at Matches Fashion Missoni Logo Knit Wool Beanie Hat $162 (was $270, now 40% off) A cozy knit-wool hat courtesy of Missoni. $162 at Matches Fashion Buy

$15 at Macy’s INC International ConceptsI.N.C. Illusion Dot-Print Mock-Neck Top $15 (was $60, now 75% off) Two things we love, right here: polka dots and mock turtlenecks. This sheer top features an inner spandex tank. $15 at Macy’s Buy

$14 at Macy’s Cuisinart Advantage 10-Pc. Ceramic Cutlery Set $14 (was $35, now 60% off) This set of ten ceramic Cuisinart knives is an insane deal: it works out to $2.50 a knife. $14 at Macy’s Buy

$30 at Urban Outfitters Patagonia Neck Warmer $30 (was $45, now 33% off) We found this Patagonia neck-warmer (made from recycled fleece and wool) in the men’s section, but it’d work for a lady, too. $30 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$100 at Urban Outfitters Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Jacket $100 (was $129, now 22% off) There’s a lot of fleece out there these days, so it’s rare for it to make an impression on us. This jacket/shirt from Topo Designs really caught our eye. $100 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$30 at Urban Outfitters adidas Velour Legging $30 (was $50, now 40% off) Complete the look above with these velour Adidas leggings. $30 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$90 at Need Supply Kaico Pan $90 (was $130, now 31% off) An enamel saucepan from minimalist Japanese cookware line Kaico. $90 at Need Supply Buy

$175 at The Outnet Sigerson Morrison Metallic Leather Ankle Boots $175 (was $350, now 50% off) There is something very simple about these silver metallic booties from Sigerson Morrison. $175 at The Outnet Buy

Photo: 18-08-23 zoranakuzmanovic PM1 B4 robstebler W $638 at Shopbop Woolrich W’s Luxury Arctic Parka $638 (was $850, now 25% off) Earlier this week we wrote about Shopbop’s (somewhat confusing) sale. The gist of it is, the sale doesn’t kick in until you spend at least $200. The same thing is happening over at Shopbop’s brother site, East Dane. We’ve picked out a few choice items that we missed the first time around, including this extremely warm, extremely handsome Woolrich parka. $638 at Shopbop Buy with code: gobig

Photo: 19-01-08 Accessories PM1 B9 toddmaughan W $225 at Shopbop A.P.C. Compact Lise Wallet $225 (was $265, now 15% off) A perfect little zip-around A.P.C. wallet. $225 at Shopbop Buy with code: gobig

$251 at East Dane Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat $251 (was $295, now 15% off) Pre-rainy season, a.k.a. now, would be a good time to pick up a Stutterheim slicker. $251 at East Dane Buy with code: gobig

$191 at East Dane Filson Tote Bag with Zipper $191 (was $225, now 15% off) These classic zip-top Filson totes rarely go on sale. $191 at East Dane Buy with code: gobig

$65 at Nordstrom BB Dakota Just Ride Faux Leather Jacket $65 (was $98, now 34% off) A very realistic-looking faux leather moto jacket from BB Dakota. $65 at Nordstrom Buy

$12 at Kohl’s Discovery Wash ‘n Roar Shower Head $12 (was $40, now 70% off) An amazing (and slightly terrifying) dinosaur shower head. $12 at Kohl’s Buy

$8 at Kohl’s Park B. Smith Chindi Plaid Rug $8 (was $20, now 60% off) A sweet little handwoven rug that’d look great in the kitchen. $8 at Kohl’s Buy

$28 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Windowpane Fringe Trim Scarf $28 (was $55, now 49% off) This cape-slash-scarf from Madewell will come in handy when your office’s air-conditioning is cranked up in a few months. $28 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$24 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Textured Cardigan $24 (was $70, now 66% off) We like the pockets on this textured Madewell cardigan. $24 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$100 at Nordstrom Rack Save Khaki Herringbone Long Sleeve Regular Fit Shirt $100 (was $275, now 64% off) Wear this Save Khaki button-down over a shirt (as in the photo) or all buttoned up. $100 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$40 at Bandier White + Warren Thermal Pop Top Gloves $40 (was $130, now 69% off) Right now is one of the best times of the year to buy cashmere gloves and scarves (they’re still in stock, and retailers are trying to clear out their winter gear). Case in point: these pop-top cashmere gloves from White + Warren. $40 at Bandier Buy

$54 at Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Buttondown Dress $54 (was $148, now 64% off) Over at Anthropologie, all sale items are now an additional 40 percent off — like this little buttoned red dress from Maeve. $54 at Anthropologie Buy

