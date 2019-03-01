friday sales

32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Madewell

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week, we unearthed a lot of extremely discounted winter stuff (which is helpful, since it’s still freezing out), including some very cheap cashmere, a bunch of hats, and a very flattering, sleeping bag-esque North Face.

The North Face Womens Nuptse Duster in Black
$352 at Asos
It is still freezing out and this long, ’90s-inspired North Face down jacket is essentially a very fashionable (and flattering) sleeping bag.

The North Face Denali Fleece Scarf in Purple
$27 at Asos
It’ll look great paired with this purple, fuzzy North Face scarf.

Lord & Taylor Essential Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
$32 at Walmart
Lord & Taylor’s extra-20-percent-off sale is still going on at Walmart, which means this Strategist-approved cashmere V-neck is a mere $32.

Splendid Notch Collar Shortie Pajama Set
$56 at Walmart
And this Eberjey-y pair of shortie pajamas is just $68.

Missoni Logo Knit Wool Beanie Hat
$162 at Matches Fashion
A cozy knit-wool hat courtesy of Missoni.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Rubber Yoga Mat
$57 at Matches Fashion
This navy-and-red Adidas by Stella McCartney yoga mat features a shoulder strap that doubles as a stretching strap. (Incidentally, there’s another Adidas by Stella McCartney yoga mat on sale at Matches for $34.)

Murad 5-Piece Ready, Radiant, Glow Set
$29 at Macy’s
Another sales post, another beauty gift set that’s an insanely good deal. This one, from Murad, features five of the skin-care line’s “all-stars” and has an original retail value of $84.

INC International ConceptsI.N.C. Illusion Dot-Print Mock-Neck Top
$15 at Macy’s
Two things we love, right here: polka dots and mock turtlenecks. This sheer top features an inner spandex tank.

Cuisinart Advantage 10-Pc. Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 at Macy’s
This set of ten ceramic Cuisinart knives is an insane deal: it works out to $2.50 a knife.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
$68 at Dermstore
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that there is a very excellent Dermstore sale happening now. Somehow, this Slip silk pillowcase (a favorite of actress Kristen Bell’s) slipped (sorry) out from our previous roundups.

Patagonia Neck Warmer
$30 at Urban Outfitters
We found this Patagonia neck-warmer (made from recycled fleece and wool) in the men’s section, but it’d work for a lady, too.

Dr. Martens 1461 Patent 3-Eye Oxford
$99 at Urban Outfitters
Some patent-leather Doc Martens oxfords (which look amazing, incidentally, with leopard-print socks).

Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Jacket
$100 at Urban Outfitters
There’s a lot of fleece out there these days, so it’s rare for it to make an impression on us. This jacket/shirt from Topo Designs really caught our eye.

adidas Velour Legging
$30 at Urban Outfitters
Complete the look above with these velour Adidas leggings.

Kaico Pan
$90 at Need Supply
An enamel saucepan from minimalist Japanese cookware line Kaico.

Sigerson Morrison Metallic Leather Ankle Boots
$175 at The Outnet
There is something very simple about these silver metallic booties from Sigerson Morrison.

Woolrich W’s Luxury Arctic Parka
Photo: 18-08-23 zoranakuzmanovic PM1 B4 robstebler W
$638 at Shopbop
Earlier this week we wrote about Shopbop’s (somewhat confusing) sale. The gist of it is, the sale doesn’t kick in until you spend at least $200. The same thing is happening over at Shopbop’s brother site, East Dane. We’ve picked out a few choice items that we missed the first time around, including this extremely warm, extremely handsome Woolrich parka.

A.P.C. Compact Lise Wallet
Photo: 19-01-08 Accessories PM1 B9 toddmaughan W
$225 at Shopbop
A perfect little zip-around A.P.C. wallet.

Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat
$251 at East Dane
Pre-rainy season, a.k.a. now, would be a good time to pick up a Stutterheim slicker.

Filson Tote Bag with Zipper
$191 at East Dane
These classic zip-top Filson totes rarely go on sale.

Coach Rainboot With Signature Floral Print
$75 at Coach
Some business-on-the-bottom, party-on-top rain boots from Coach.

BB Dakota Just Ride Faux Leather Jacket
$65 at Nordstrom
A very realistic-looking faux leather moto jacket from BB Dakota.

Eberjey Dots Short Robe
$67 at Nordstrom
A lovely little polka-dotted robe from Eberjey.

Stokke Steps Chair
$224 at Nordstrom
The much-coveted Stokke high chair is a little cheaper than usual.

ban.do Cool It Glass Water Bottle/17 oz.
$14 at Saks Fifth Avenue
This ban.do water bottle is so pretty we would almost display it on a mantlepiece.

Discovery Wash ‘n Roar Shower Head
$12 at Kohl’s
An amazing (and slightly terrifying) dinosaur shower head.

Park B. Smith Chindi Plaid Rug
$8 at Kohl’s
A sweet little handwoven rug that’d look great in the kitchen.

Madewell Windowpane Fringe Trim Scarf
$28 at Nordstrom Rack
This cape-slash-scarf from Madewell will come in handy when your office’s air-conditioning is cranked up in a few months.

Madewell Textured Cardigan
$24 at Nordstrom Rack
We like the pockets on this textured Madewell cardigan.

Save Khaki Herringbone Long Sleeve Regular Fit Shirt
$100 at Nordstrom Rack
Wear this Save Khaki button-down over a shirt (as in the photo) or all buttoned up.

White + Warren Thermal Pop Top Gloves
$40 at Bandier
Right now is one of the best times of the year to buy cashmere gloves and scarves (they’re still in stock, and retailers are trying to clear out their winter gear). Case in point: these pop-top cashmere gloves from White + Warren.

Maeve Sleeveless Buttondown Dress
$54 at Anthropologie
Over at Anthropologie, all sale items are now an additional 40 percent off — like this little buttoned red dress from Maeve.

