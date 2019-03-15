32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Preen

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
Below, the best deals of the week, including a couple offerings from Patagonia, some classic Madewell heels, and a very good deal on a
Mother’s Day gift (just saying).
Patagonia Black Hole Belt Bag
$49
at Urban Outfitters
Another week, another on-sale Patagonia belt bag. This one is not that significantly discounted, but it’s also Patagonia’s most classic model.
Mixed Print Patchwork Quilt
$99
at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters makes a surprisingly lovely quilt. Who knew?
Farberware Nonstick 10-Pc. Bakeware Set
$35
at Macy’s
We spent some time in Macy’s kitchen clearance section and found some extremely inexpensive, high-quality essentials, like this 70-percent-off, ten-piece nonstick Faberware
baking set, which includes everything from a loaf pan to a cooling rack.
Tools of the Trade 2-Qt. Non-Stick Saucepan & Lid, Created for Macy’s
$10
at Macy’s
Just a stout little Tools of the Trade saucepan for ten bucks.
Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses, 12 Oz. 6 Piece Set
$40
at Macy’s
Bodum’s double-walled glasses are meant for “keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.”
Hampton Forge Absolute Satin 20-PC Flatware Set
$20
at Macy’s
This very classic satin-finished 20-piece
flatware set from Hampton Forge is 73 percent off.
Godinger Republique 16-Pc. White Embossed Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$37
at Macy’s
They’d pair nicely with this simple, 16-piece
dinnerware set from Godinger.
Thirstystone Blue Speckle Round Bowls, Set of 3
$9
at Macy’s
Last kitchen item: these very on-trend enamel-coated speckled bowls (perfect for serving ice-cream or M&Ms) that feel very weekend-house-in-the-Catskills.
Helmut Lang Cropped Flare Leggings
$110
at Saks Fifth Avenue
These are our kind of
work pants: business in front, elastic at the waist.
Eberjey Heather Racerback Tank
$32
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A (very soft) around-the-house tank from Eberjey.
Sweaty Betty Faux Fur Backpack
$30
at Nordstrom Rack
Gym bags don’t need to be dowdy: Case in point, this faux-fur backpack from British athleisure line Sweaty Betty.
M.i.h Jeans Paradise Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers
$106
at Matches Fashion
Isabel Marant Etoile Cranden Lightweight Hooded Jacket
$173
at Matches Fashion
This Isabel Marant lightweight jacket is also very springy.
Muun Manon Shearling and Woven Straw Bag
$78
at Matches Fashion
Hooray! It’s almost cute-little-straw-bag season!
Preen Line Verena Vine-Print Blouse
$146
at Matches Fashion
Preen is one of those beautiful fashion lines that is truly prohibitively expensive. Right now, this floral billowy blouse is almost affordable.
Naturalizer Luna Waterproof Chelsea Boot
$70
at Nordstrom
No one will believe these surprisingly elegant
rain boots are from Naturalizer.
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
$71
at Nordstrom
Another on-sale Patagonia offering, this one a classic women’s pullover fleece.
Gund Sesame Street Plush Toy
$12
at Nordstrom
A very sweet, googly-eyed stuffed Cookie Monster for a sweetie in your life.
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
$25
at Nordstrom
Each boxer brief in this three-pack amounts to eight bucks.
Lacoste Classic Polo
$54
at Nordstrom
You can’t go wrong with this classic Lacoste polo in a festive but not too bold “bordeaux” color.
Boden Hotchpotch One-Piece Swimsuit
$24
at Nordstrom
What a delightful little girl’s bathing suit from Mini Boden.
RE/DONE High-Rise Skinny Ankle Cropped Jeans
$168
at Neiman Marcus
Comme des Garçons Play Red Heart Logo Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt
$282
at Need Supply
And then at
Need Supply, there’s one of those sales that encourages spending more (spend $200-plus and get $25 off, spend $500-plus and get $100 off, spend $800-plus and get $200 off). Not many brands are excluded, so if you’ve always wanted a rarely-on-sale Comme des Garçons sweatshirt, for instance, now would be a good time to get one. Pair it with this black CDG wallet and you’ll get $100 off the whole order.
Hawkins New York Queen Size Simple Linen Duvet Cover in Rust
$303
at Need Supply
This rust-colored
linen duvet from Hawkins New York is truly dreamy.
A.P.C. Genève Shoulder Bag in Black
$475
at Need Supply
You could get $25 off
a classic A.P.C. Demi-Lune shoulder bag, but with this sale, you might want to consider the brand’s more expensive (and bigger) Genève shoulder bag, since you’d get $100 off.
Filson Small Duffle Bag in Tan
$256
at Need Supply
This classic Filson weekender is already on sale, so the new deal is a little extra $25 cherry on top.
Madewell The Reid Block Heel Pumps
$97
at Shopbop
These Madewell block heel pumps really go with just about anything (and look fairly comfortable).
White + Warren Cashmere Slide Slippers
$44
at Shopbop
Mother’s Day is a little ways away, but these cashmere
slippers would make an excellent gift for a mom.
Free People Yesica Maxi Dress
$90
at Shopbop
A prairie-style, Batsheva-esque frock from Free People.
Studio 33 Jen Tote
$59
at Shopbop
This see-through vinyl tote comes with the (non-see-through) pouch inside.
MoDRN Scandinavian Nassau Outdoor Woven Lounge Chair with Sunbrella Cushion
$510
at Walmart
If your backyard or patio could use a little love, this outdoor chair from
Walmart’s new MoDRN line is both elegant and comfortable-looking.
Apple iPad Pro (2017) 10.5” 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver (Refurbished)
$430
at Amazon
get the strategist newsletter
Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts.
Terms & Privacy Notice
By submitting your email, you agree to our
Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments , rolling luggage , pillows for side sleepers , natural anxiety remedies , and bath towels . We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.