32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Preen

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

Below, the best deals of the week, including a couple offerings from Patagonia, some classic Madewell heels, and a very good deal on a Mother’s Day gift (just saying).

Patagonia Black Hole Belt Bag
$49 (was $59, now 17% off)

Another week, another on-sale Patagonia belt bag. This one is not that significantly discounted, but it’s also Patagonia’s most classic model.

Mixed Print Patchwork Quilt
$99 (was $129, now 23% off)

Urban Outfitters makes a surprisingly lovely quilt. Who knew?

Farberware Nonstick 10-Pc. Bakeware Set
$35 (was $117, now 70% off)

We spent some time in Macy’s kitchen clearance section and found some extremely inexpensive, high-quality essentials, like this 70-percent-off, ten-piece nonstick Faberware baking set, which includes everything from a loaf pan to a cooling rack.

Tools of the Trade 2-Qt. Non-Stick Saucepan & Lid, Created for Macy’s
$10 (was $45, now 78% off)

Just a stout little Tools of the Trade saucepan for ten bucks.

Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses, 12 Oz. 6 Piece Set
$40 (was $60, now 33% off)

Bodum’s double-walled glasses are meant for “keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.”

Hampton Forge Absolute Satin 20-PC Flatware Set
$20 (was $75, now 73% off)

This very classic satin-finished 20-piece flatware set from Hampton Forge is 73 percent off.

Godinger Republique 16-Pc. White Embossed Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
$37 (was $160, now 77% off)

They’d pair nicely with this simple, 16-piece dinnerware set from Godinger.

Thirstystone Blue Speckle Round Bowls, Set of 3
$9 (was $25, now 64% off)

Last kitchen item: these very on-trend enamel-coated speckled bowls (perfect for serving ice-cream or M&Ms) that feel very weekend-house-in-the-Catskills.

Helmut Lang Cropped Flare Leggings
$110 (was $275, now 60% off)

These are our kind of work pants: business in front, elastic at the waist.

Eberjey Heather Racerback Tank
$32 (was $79, now 59% off)

A (very soft) around-the-house tank from Eberjey.

Sweaty Betty Faux Fur Backpack
$30 (was $115, now 74% off)

Gym bags don’t need to be dowdy: Case in point, this faux-fur backpack from British athleisure line Sweaty Betty.

M.i.h Jeans Paradise Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers
$106 (was $265, now 60% off)

As we noted a few days ago, all sale items at Matches Fashion are now an extra 20 percent off — like these pink cords that’ll get you excited about spring.

Isabel Marant Etoile Cranden Lightweight Hooded Jacket
$173 (was $540, now 68% off)

This Isabel Marant lightweight jacket is also very springy.

Muun Manon Shearling and Woven Straw Bag
$78 (was $196, now 60% off)

Hooray! It’s almost cute-little-straw-bag season!

Preen Line Verena Vine-Print Blouse
$146 (was $364, now 60% off)

Preen is one of those beautiful fashion lines that is truly prohibitively expensive. Right now, this floral billowy blouse is almost affordable.

Naturalizer Luna Waterproof Chelsea Boot
$70 (was $90, now 22% off)

No one will believe these surprisingly elegant rain boots are from Naturalizer.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
$71 (was $119, now 40% off)

Another on-sale Patagonia offering, this one a classic women’s pullover fleece.

Gund Sesame Street Plush Toy
$12 (was $20, now 40% off)

A very sweet, googly-eyed stuffed Cookie Monster for a sweetie in your life.

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
$25 (was $45, now 44% off)

Each boxer brief in this three-pack amounts to eight bucks.

Lacoste Classic Polo
$54 (was $90, now 40% off)

You can’t go wrong with this classic Lacoste polo in a festive but not too bold “bordeaux” color.

Boden Hotchpotch One-Piece Swimsuit
$24 (was $30, now 20% off)

What a delightful little girl’s bathing suit from Mini Boden.

RE/DONE High-Rise Skinny Ankle Cropped Jeans
$168 (was $240, now 30% off)

Over at Neiman Marcus, select items are 30 percent off, just cuz. These Re/Done high-rise jeans have a nice stretch to them.

Comme des Garçons Play Red Heart Logo Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt
$282 (was $307, now 8% off)

And then at Need Supply, there’s one of those sales that encourages spending more (spend $200-plus and get $25 off, spend $500-plus and get $100 off, spend $800-plus and get $200 off). Not many brands are excluded, so if you’ve always wanted a rarely-on-sale Comme des Garçons sweatshirt, for instance, now would be a good time to get one. Pair it with this black CDG wallet and you’ll get $100 off the whole order.

Hawkins New York Queen Size Simple Linen Duvet Cover in Rust
$303 (was $328, now 8% off)

This rust-colored linen duvet from Hawkins New York is truly dreamy.

A.P.C. Genève Shoulder Bag in Black
$475 (was $575, now 17% off)

You could get $25 off a classic A.P.C. Demi-Lune shoulder bag, but with this sale, you might want to consider the brand’s more expensive (and bigger) Genève shoulder bag, since you’d get $100 off.

Filson Small Duffle Bag in Tan
$256 (was $350, now 27% off)

This classic Filson weekender is already on sale, so the new deal is a little extra $25 cherry on top.

Madewell The Reid Block Heel Pumps
$97 (was $138, now 30% off)

These Madewell block heel pumps really go with just about anything (and look fairly comfortable).

White + Warren Cashmere Slide Slippers
$44 (was $145, now 70% off)

Mother’s Day is a little ways away, but these cashmere slippers would make an excellent gift for a mom.

Free People Yesica Maxi Dress
$90 (was $128, now 30% off)

A prairie-style, Batsheva-esque frock from Free People.

Studio 33 Jen Tote
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

This see-through vinyl tote comes with the (non-see-through) pouch inside.

MoDRN Scandinavian Nassau Outdoor Woven Lounge Chair with Sunbrella Cushion
$510 (was $600, now 15% off)

If your backyard or patio could use a little love, this outdoor chair from Walmart’s new MoDRN line is both elegant and comfortable-looking.

Apple iPad Pro (2017) 10.5” 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver (Refurbished)
$430 (was $549, now 22% off)

If you’ve been meaning to get an iPad, now’s a good time, as a bunch of refurbished 2017 Pro’s are on sale at Amazon right now.

