32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Preen

Below, the best deals of the week, including a couple offerings from Patagonia, some classic Madewell heels, and a very good deal on a Mother’s Day gift (just saying).

$49 at Urban Outfitters Patagonia Black Hole Belt Bag $49 (was $59, now 17% off) Another week, another on-sale Patagonia belt bag. This one is not that significantly discounted, but it’s also Patagonia’s most classic model. $49 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$99 at Urban Outfitters Mixed Print Patchwork Quilt $99 (was $129, now 23% off) Urban Outfitters makes a surprisingly lovely quilt. Who knew? $99 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$35 at Macy’s Farberware Nonstick 10-Pc. Bakeware Set $35 (was $117, now 70% off) We spent some time in Macy’s kitchen clearance section and found some extremely inexpensive, high-quality essentials, like this 70-percent-off, ten-piece nonstick Faberware baking set, which includes everything from a loaf pan to a cooling rack. $35 at Macy’s Buy

$10 at Macy’s Tools of the Trade 2-Qt. Non-Stick Saucepan & Lid, Created for Macy’s $10 (was $45, now 78% off) Just a stout little Tools of the Trade saucepan for ten bucks. $10 at Macy’s Buy

$40 at Macy’s Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses, 12 Oz. 6 Piece Set $40 (was $60, now 33% off) Bodum’s double-walled glasses are meant for “keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.” $40 at Macy’s Buy

$20 at Macy’s Hampton Forge Absolute Satin 20-PC Flatware Set $20 (was $75, now 73% off) This very classic satin-finished 20-piece flatware set from Hampton Forge is 73 percent off. $20 at Macy’s Buy

$9 at Macy’s Thirstystone Blue Speckle Round Bowls, Set of 3 $9 (was $25, now 64% off) Last kitchen item: these very on-trend enamel-coated speckled bowls (perfect for serving ice-cream or M&Ms) that feel very weekend-house-in-the-Catskills. $9 at Macy’s Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Rack Sweaty Betty Faux Fur Backpack $30 (was $115, now 74% off) Gym bags don’t need to be dowdy: Case in point, this faux-fur backpack from British athleisure line Sweaty Betty. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$173 at Matches Fashion Isabel Marant Etoile Cranden Lightweight Hooded Jacket $173 (was $540, now 68% off) This Isabel Marant lightweight jacket is also very springy. $173 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$78 at Matches Fashion Muun Manon Shearling and Woven Straw Bag $78 (was $196, now 60% off) Hooray! It’s almost cute-little-straw-bag season! $78 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$146 at Matches Fashion Preen Line Verena Vine-Print Blouse $146 (was $364, now 60% off) Preen is one of those beautiful fashion lines that is truly prohibitively expensive. Right now, this floral billowy blouse is almost affordable. $146 at Matches Fashion Buy

$70 at Nordstrom Naturalizer Luna Waterproof Chelsea Boot $70 (was $90, now 22% off) No one will believe these surprisingly elegant rain boots are from Naturalizer. $70 at Nordstrom Buy

$71 at Nordstrom Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover $71 (was $119, now 40% off) Another on-sale Patagonia offering, this one a classic women’s pullover fleece. $71 at Nordstrom Buy

$12 at Nordstrom Gund Sesame Street Plush Toy $12 (was $20, now 40% off) A very sweet, googly-eyed stuffed Cookie Monster for a sweetie in your life. $12 at Nordstrom Buy

$25 at Nordstrom Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs $25 (was $45, now 44% off) Each boxer brief in this three-pack amounts to eight bucks. $25 at Nordstrom Buy

$54 at Nordstrom Lacoste Classic Polo $54 (was $90, now 40% off) You can’t go wrong with this classic Lacoste polo in a festive but not too bold “bordeaux” color. $54 at Nordstrom Buy

$24 at Nordstrom Boden Hotchpotch One-Piece Swimsuit $24 (was $30, now 20% off) What a delightful little girl’s bathing suit from Mini Boden. $24 at Nordstrom Buy

$282 at Need Supply Comme des Garçons Play Red Heart Logo Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt $282 (was $307, now 8% off) And then at Need Supply, there’s one of those sales that encourages spending more (spend $200-plus and get $25 off, spend $500-plus and get $100 off, spend $800-plus and get $200 off). Not many brands are excluded, so if you’ve always wanted a rarely-on-sale Comme des Garçons sweatshirt, for instance, now would be a good time to get one. Pair it with this black CDG wallet and you’ll get $100 off the whole order. $282 at Need Supply Buy

$303 at Need Supply Hawkins New York Queen Size Simple Linen Duvet Cover in Rust $303 (was $328, now 8% off) This rust-colored linen duvet from Hawkins New York is truly dreamy. $303 at Need Supply Buy

$256 at Need Supply Filson Small Duffle Bag in Tan $256 (was $350, now 27% off) This classic Filson weekender is already on sale, so the new deal is a little extra $25 cherry on top. $256 at Need Supply Buy

$97 at Shopbop Madewell The Reid Block Heel Pumps $97 (was $138, now 30% off) These Madewell block heel pumps really go with just about anything (and look fairly comfortable). $97 at Shopbop Buy

$44 at Shopbop White + Warren Cashmere Slide Slippers $44 (was $145, now 70% off) Mother’s Day is a little ways away, but these cashmere slippers would make an excellent gift for a mom. $44 at Shopbop Buy

$90 at Shopbop Free People Yesica Maxi Dress $90 (was $128, now 30% off) A prairie-style, Batsheva-esque frock from Free People. $90 at Shopbop Buy

$59 at Shopbop Studio 33 Jen Tote $59 (was $98, now 40% off) This see-through vinyl tote comes with the (non-see-through) pouch inside. $59 at Shopbop Buy

$510 at Walmart MoDRN Scandinavian Nassau Outdoor Woven Lounge Chair with Sunbrella Cushion $510 (was $600, now 15% off) If your backyard or patio could use a little love, this outdoor chair from Walmart’s new MoDRN line is both elegant and comfortable-looking. $510 at Walmart Buy

