Givenchy’s New Bags Are Inspired by Whips

Photo: GOMEZ DE VILLABOA

So many of Clare Waight Keller’s effortless, feminine bags for Chloé became the “it” bags of the 2010s. There was the saddle bag Marcie, the chain-strapped Drew, and the often-copied Faye. So when she left to become artistic director of Givenchy, fans couldn’t wait to see what she would do — not just with the clothing, but also the accessories.

A new Givenchy bag that debuted on the runway for spring 2019 is available now. The sophisticated bag — called the Whip because its details include leather braiding and knots used in actual whips — is available in four varieties: small, medium, large, and a belt bag. Choose from classic shades like black, white, natural, and taupe, or hop on the color frenzy trend and get one in pale coral, pistachio, or yellow curry. (If snakeskin is your thing, they also have three options for you.) Prices range from $1,490 for the belt bag to $3,550 for the exotic snakeskin bags.

Keep scrolling to shop the new bags.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.