JW Anderson Collaborated With Uniqlo

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

For most people, buying designer at the drop of a hat isn’t realistic — so thank goodness for Uniqlo and its designer collaborations. Today, the brand released its new spring/summer collection with J.W. Anderson, the designer behind one of London’s most innovative labels. Known for relaxed, unisex ready-to-wear, JW Anderson won both Menswear Brand of the Year and Womenswear Brand of the Year from the British Fashion Council in 2015.

The collection is available online and in stores. “I envision a summer wardrobe that could be relaxed and chic at the same time; a versatile and youthful collection,” said Anderson, who designed a range of T-shirts, tank tops, skirts, pants, shorts, dresses, outerwear, and accessories for Uniqlo. Bold stripes and paisley inspired by his runway collection are used in a number of the items, and prices range from $10 to $150. Here are our favorite looks from the collection; shop the whole thing here while you can.

Women Asymmetric Hem Short-Sleeve Dress
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Asymmetric Hem Short-Sleeve Dress
$30 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XL.

$30 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Reversible Trench Coat
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Reversible Trench Coat
$150 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$150 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Bell Bottoms Jeans
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Bell Bottoms Jeans
$40 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes 23–32.

$40 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Mercerized Cotton Asymmetric Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Mercerized Cotton Asymmetric Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
$15 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$15 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Flare Shorts
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Flare Shorts
$30 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$30 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women 3/4 Puff Sleeve Blouse
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women 3/4 Puff Sleeve Blouse
$30 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.﻿

$30 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Gathered Long-Sleeve Dress
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Gathered Long-Sleeve Dress
$50 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–L.

$50 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Wrap Skirt
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Wrap Skirt
$40 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–L.

$40 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Tank Top
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Women Tank Top
$15 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$15 at Uniqlo
Buy
Reversible Tote Bag
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo
Reversible Tote Bag
$30 at Uniqlo
$30 at Uniqlo
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

JW Anderson Collaborated With Uniqlo https://pixel.nymag.com/imgs/fashion/daily/2019/03/08/uniqlo-jw-anderson/lede-silo.jpg