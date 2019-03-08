JW Anderson Collaborated With Uniqlo

For most people, buying designer at the drop of a hat isn’t realistic — so thank goodness for Uniqlo and its designer collaborations. Today, the brand released its new spring/summer collection with J.W. Anderson, the designer behind one of London’s most innovative labels. Known for relaxed, unisex ready-to-wear, JW Anderson won both Menswear Brand of the Year and Womenswear Brand of the Year from the British Fashion Council in 2015.
The collection is available online and in stores. “I envision a summer wardrobe that could be relaxed and chic at the same time; a versatile and youthful collection,” said Anderson, who designed a range of T-shirts, tank tops, skirts, pants, shorts, dresses, outerwear, and accessories for Uniqlo. Bold stripes and paisley inspired by his runway collection are used in a number of the items, and prices range from $10 to $150. Here are our favorite looks from the collection; shop the whole thing here while you can.