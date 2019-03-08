JW Anderson Collaborated With Uniqlo

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

For most people, buying designer at the drop of a hat isn’t realistic — so thank goodness for Uniqlo and its designer collaborations. Today, the brand released its new spring/summer collection with J.W. Anderson, the designer behind one of London’s most innovative labels. Known for relaxed, unisex ready-to-wear, JW Anderson won both Menswear Brand of the Year and Womenswear Brand of the Year from the British Fashion Council in 2015.

The collection is available online and in stores. “I envision a summer wardrobe that could be relaxed and chic at the same time; a versatile and youthful collection,” said Anderson, who designed a range of T-shirts, tank tops, skirts, pants, shorts, dresses, outerwear, and accessories for Uniqlo. Bold stripes and paisley inspired by his runway collection are used in a number of the items, and prices range from $10 to $150. Here are our favorite looks from the collection; shop the whole thing here while you can.

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $30 at Uniqlo Women Asymmetric Hem Short-Sleeve Dress Available in sizes XXS–XL. $30 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $150 at Uniqlo Women Reversible Trench Coat Available in sizes XS–XL. $150 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $40 at Uniqlo Women Bell Bottoms Jeans Available in sizes 23–32. $40 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $15 at Uniqlo Women Mercerized Cotton Asymmetric Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Available in sizes XS–XL. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $30 at Uniqlo Women Flare Shorts Available in sizes XS–XL. $30 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $30 at Uniqlo Women 3/4 Puff Sleeve Blouse Available in sizes XS–XL.﻿ $30 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $50 at Uniqlo Women Gathered Long-Sleeve Dress Available in sizes XS–L. $50 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $40 at Uniqlo Women Wrap Skirt Available in sizes XS–L. $40 at Uniqlo Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo $15 at Uniqlo Women Tank Top Available in sizes XS–XL. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

