A Surreal Campaign for Colorful Bags

By
Photo: Courtesy of Kara

KARA bags come in bright colors and eccentric shapes — the brand rose to prominence for its sophisticated backpack — so it’s not a surprise that they look good in pictures. In an ongoing visual series, #KARAyouBEyou, various artists use the bags to tell their own aesthetic stories.

In the latest installment, Ukraine-based artist Masha Reva paired shoulder bags and backpacks with her own geometric sculptures. The bright bags stand out against the raw, white shapes, while human models appear wrapped in foam or even embedded in the art.

Photo: Courtesy of Kara

The result is surreal and beautiful, not to mention highly shoppable — the work features the Studio Pinch Shoulder Bag in three colorways plus the Cement Backpack. Check them out below, along with some of the other pieces from the series.

Lime Pinch Shoulder Bag
$495 at Kara
Buy
Studio Blue Shoulder Pinch Bag
$495 at Kara
Buy
Lavender Baby Puffer Tote
$395 at Kara
Buy
Pinch Lantern Bag
$350 at Kara
Buy
Chambray Leather Bum Bag
$350 at Kara
Buy

