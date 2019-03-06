A Surreal Campaign for Colorful Bags

Photo: Courtesy of Kara

KARA bags come in bright colors and eccentric shapes — the brand rose to prominence for its sophisticated backpack — so it’s not a surprise that they look good in pictures. In an ongoing visual series, #KARAyouBEyou, various artists use the bags to tell their own aesthetic stories.

In the latest installment, Ukraine-based artist Masha Reva paired shoulder bags and backpacks with her own geometric sculptures. The bright bags stand out against the raw, white shapes, while human models appear wrapped in foam or even embedded in the art.

Photo: Courtesy of Kara

The result is surreal and beautiful, not to mention highly shoppable — the work features the Studio Pinch Shoulder Bag in three colorways plus the Cement Backpack. Check them out below, along with some of the other pieces from the series.