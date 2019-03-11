Even Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Know What Goop Is

We still might not totally know what Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness empire is — it’s pivoting to video, which is always nice — so good thing she was able to swing by Weekend Update to give us a better understanding of all of those vagina eggs and green juices her disciples would die for. Or rather, good thing Fifer James, Goop manager was able to swing by, as she’s also perplexed about the company’s products and what they do. (Besides salt being “angry sugar,” of course.) Let’s hope Paltrow’s staffers don’t actually live in fear of her or get threatened with conscious unemployment.

