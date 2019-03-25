Mel B Says 2 Became 1 With Fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Back in the Day

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

All bands should be morally and ethically required to divulge who hooked up with whom before any potential reunion tours. Doing the Lord’s work, Mel B took a recent opportunity to reveal the fact she and fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell had a very short (i.e. one night) fling during the group’s heyday. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband,” the singer said, according to Britain’s Mail on Sunday. “But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

Mel B took the trip down memory lane while taping Piers Morgan’s ITV show Life Stories on Friday. “It was just that once,” Mel B concluded. “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.” The group is launching a reunion tour at 80 percent strength later this spring (an Instagram photo posted Sunday declares, “2 months to go!”), so better to get the hidden Fleetwood Mac of it all out now. Because there’s no better way to spice up our lives.