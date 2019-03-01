The Best-est Party Looks of the Weekend

Photo: Getty Images

With the world’s leading voices in fashion still moving through fashion month and Sunday night’s annual Academy Awards, all of the celebrities were out in their best party looks this week. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kacey Musgraves dropped her “yee-haw couture” for a glittering, golden dress, while Elton John stepped out in even more glitter and jewels at his own viewing party for the event. Away from the cinematic hubbub, Naomi Campbell showed up to Paris Fashion Week in a dress that can only be likened to a blue monarch butterfly, and Karlie Kloss went to a party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg in a silver trench coat. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

The Living Embodiment of a Golden Hour: Kacey Musgraves

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills.

Most Bejeweled: Elton John; Best Black Dress: Diana Ross

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

At the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks, in West Hollywood.

Prettiest in Pink (Chanel): Carey Mulligan

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

At the Chanel And Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner At The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

Best Smoky Eye: Bella Hadid

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

At the BVLGARI Dinner Party for Milan Fashion Week.

Most Likely to Be a Butterfly: Naomi Campbell

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

At the ‘La Nuit’ by Sofitel Party with CR Fashion Book for Paris Fashion Week.

Best Metallic Trench Coat: Karlie Kloss

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At a cocktail reception in celebration of the forthcoming opening of the Statue of Liberty Museum, hosted by Jamie D. McCourt and Diane von Furstenberg, in Paris.

Chicest Groutfit: Oprah

Photo: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

At By Women, for Tomorrow’s Women benefit auction, hosted by members from Miss Porter’s School and Sotheby’s in New York.