With the tragic downfall of the black turtleneck sweater this week, following the release of HBO’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, celebrities this week brought out their most daring and colorful outfits at parties in New York, Hong Kong, and Paris. While Armie Hammer went to a movie screening in a burgundy suit and a floral tie, the Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan stepped into a Vogue party in a very different kind of suit: a pastel pink tracksuit. Meanwhile, dozens of celebrities went to the Metrograph anniversary party in New York, including the trans model Leyna Bloom in a hot-pink dress. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

The Biggest Bow: TK Wonder

At the Metrograph 3rd Anniversary Party and Launch of Metrograph Pictures in New York.

Best Ponytail: Hailey Gates

At the Metrograph 3rd Anniversary Party and Launch of Metrograph Pictures in New York.

Most Chic in a Pink Tracksuit: Rosamund Kwan

At the Vogue celebration party at Rosewood Hong Kong.

Most Daring Pink Dress: Leyna Bloom

At the Metrograph 3rd Anniversary Party and Launch of Metrograph Pictures in New York.

Best Spikes: Lupita Nyong’o; Best Velvet Jacket: Evan Alex; Best in Florals: Shahadi Wright Joseph

At the after party for the premiere of Us in New York, presented by Universal Pictures.

The Shoes I Want to Wear to Every Party: Stefani Robinson’s Slippers

At the after-party for the What We Do in the Shadows’ TV show premiere in New York.

Best Jacket and Jeans: Cecilia Bonstrom

At the ‘Zadig & Voltaire X Technikart’ - Literature Awards 2019 Party At Les Bains Paris.

Best Tie: Armie Hammer

At an after-party for a screening of Hotel Mumbai, hosted by Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures.

Most Glam Silver Pantsuit: Rachel Zoe

At Rachel Zoe: Box of Style VIP Dinner.