The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele set the tone for the week by pounding back shots at Manhattan gay bar Pieces. From New York City to Hollywood, Los Angeles to Brooklyn, it seems celebrities were inspired to go just as hard in their colorful looks. While Rita Ora went to a New York launch party in a statement all-white pantsuit, actress Anna Chlumsky attended a Veep premiere after-party in a more colorful number: a shocking green, purple, and orange floral gown. Meanwhile, at a Lacoste party in Brooklyn, Lakeith Stanfield wore a classic striped sweater with a patterned twist. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best White Pantsuit: Rita Ora

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ESCADA

At the Escada “Heartbag by Rita Ora” launch party in New York City.

Best Camo Jacket: Jessica Williams; Best Lumberjack Look: Wyatt Cenac

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for THR

At the Veep season-seven premiere after-party at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Most Stylish Bell Sleeves: Aly Raisman

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

At the 2019 A+E Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Best High-Low: Lakeith Stanfield

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com/Max Lakner/BFA.com

At the “Lacoste x Keith Haring” global launch party in Brooklyn.

Most Ready for Spring: Anna Chlumsky; Best Black Dress: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for THR

At the Veep season-seven premiere after-party at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Best Turtleneck Dresses: Sarah Daggar-Nickson and Olivia Wilde

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the premiere of Saban Films and DirecTV’s A Vigilante at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Classiest Clubbing Look: DeWanda Wise

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

At the after-party for the new CBS All Access series The Twilight Zone in Hollywood, California.

Best Stiletto Booties: Chanel Iman

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Pandora

At the debut of Pandora Garden on the High Line in New York City.