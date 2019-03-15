The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Luckily for these celebrities and trendsetters, they did not illegally bribe their children into college and were able to party freely and happily this week. The opening of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City was the biggest event of the week, as hundreds of people sipped champagne a at the city’s newest playground for the wealthy. Coco Rocha showed up in a yellow turtleneck and bejeweled skirt, while Anne Hathaway appeared in a sleek white dress. Outside of New York, Connie Britton went to a film premiere party with pink fur draped across her shoulders, and Natasha Lyonne went to an event in Texas in a pastel yellow pantsuit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Cotton-Candy-Pink Fur: Connie Britton
At the after-party for the premiere of Focus Features’ The Mustang at Le Jardin in Hollywood. The opening of the Hudson Yards.
Best Blazer Over Dress: Anne Hathaway
At the Watches Of Switzerland opening at Hudson Yards in New York City.
Most Bejeweled Skirt: Coco Rocha
At a private party for the opening of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City.
Stylish Couple Goals: Billy Porter and Adam Smith
At the preview celebration for The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City.
Best Platform Sneakers: Whoopi Goldberg
At the preview celebration for The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City.
Best Pantsuit for Spring: Natasha Lyonne
At a Create & Cultivate pop-up in Austin, Texas.
Most Glamorous Bodysuit: Fiffany Luu
At an intimate dinner at Narcissa, celebrating the new happenings at The Standard, East Village and hosted by Angela Dimayuga and Chef Max Blachman-Gentile, in New York City.
Chicest Stripes: Nausheen Shah
At a celebration of the opening of the TAK Room in New York City, hosted by Chef Thomas Keller and Laura Brown of InStyle.
Best Collar: Stacey Bendet; Best Feather and Lace: Nicky Hilton Rothschild
At the Printz and the Revolution Party presented by the Art Production Fund at the Seagram Building in New York City.
Best Blue Blazer: Cara Santana; Best Blue Jumpsuit: Gigi Gorgeous
At the the Thankful 4 Women Event in Partnership with GLAMSQUAD in New York City.
Most Colorful Dresses: Casey Fremont and Kathleen Lynch
At the Printz and the Revolution Party presented by the Art Production Fund at the Seagram Building in New York City.
Best Matching Lips, Dress, and Wine: Jaime King
At Olivela’s International Women’s Day Dinner at Cleo in Hollywood, California.
Sleekest Black Dress and Belt: Nina Agdal
At the UNIQLO store opening at Hudson Yards in New York City.