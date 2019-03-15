The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, Becki Smith

Luckily for these celebrities and trendsetters, they did not illegally bribe their children into college and were able to party freely and happily this week. The opening of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City was the biggest event of the week, as hundreds of people sipped champagne a at the city’s newest playground for the wealthy. Coco Rocha showed up in a yellow turtleneck and bejeweled skirt, while Anne Hathaway appeared in a sleek white dress. Outside of New York, Connie Britton went to a film premiere party with pink fur draped across her shoulders, and Natasha Lyonne went to an event in Texas in a pastel yellow pantsuit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Cotton-Candy-Pink Fur: Connie Britton

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the after-party for the premiere of Focus Features’ The Mustang at Le Jardin in Hollywood. The opening of the Hudson Yards.

Best Blazer Over Dress: Anne Hathaway

Photo: GRAYLOCK/Getty Images

At the Watches Of Switzerland opening at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Most Bejeweled Skirt: Coco Rocha

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Related

At a private party for the opening of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Stylish Couple Goals: Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Related

At the preview celebration for The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Best Platform Sneakers: Whoopi Goldberg

Photo: Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the preview celebration for The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Best Pantsuit for Spring: Natasha Lyonne

Photo: Becki Smith

At a Create & Cultivate pop-up in Austin, Texas.

Most Glamorous Bodysuit: Fiffany Luu

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Karla Otto

At an intimate dinner at Narcissa, celebrating the new happenings at The Standard, East Village and hosted by Angela Dimayuga and Chef Max Blachman-Gentile, in New York City.

Chicest Stripes: Nausheen Shah

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

At a celebration of the opening of the TAK Room in New York City, hosted by Chef Thomas Keller and Laura Brown of InStyle.

Best Collar: Stacey Bendet; Best Feather and Lace: Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At the Printz and the Revolution Party presented by the Art Production Fund at the Seagram Building in New York City.

Best Blue Blazer: Cara Santana; Best Blue Jumpsuit: Gigi Gorgeous

Photo: Courtesy of Thankful x GLAMSQUAD

At the the Thankful 4 Women Event in Partnership with GLAMSQUAD in New York City.

Most Colorful Dresses: Casey Fremont and Kathleen Lynch

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the Printz and the Revolution Party presented by the Art Production Fund at the Seagram Building in New York City.

Best Matching Lips, Dress, and Wine: Jaime King

Photo: Chris Carter

At Olivela’s International Women’s Day Dinner at Cleo in Hollywood, California.

Sleekest Black Dress and Belt: Nina Agdal

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for UNIQLO

At the UNIQLO store opening at Hudson Yards in New York City.