Pamela Adlon Is Our March Cover Woman

Hermès coat, $18,900 at Photo: Catherine Servel coat, $18,900 at hermes.com

Pamela Adlon, the writer, director, and lead actress of the semi-autobiographical show Better Things, is the Cut’s cover woman this March. She spoke to Molly Fischer for the Cut’s podcast, The Cut on Tuesdays; stay tuned for the full interview to come out next week.

While waiting for her hairstylist to flat-iron her hair in preparation for a meeting with former-president Barack Obama, Adlon talked to Fischer about her unlikely career path, which has led her from the sidelines of Hollywood to a lead role on King of the Hill to her own show, which just turned to FX for its third season. “You can’t rest on your laurels because there are no laurels. You have to anticipate things,” she said.

In a warm and sunny photo shoot with photographer Catherine Servel, Adlon played fashion chameleon in Hermes, Giorgio Armani, Proenza Schouler, Dries van Noten, and Marc Jacobs, transforming herself just as she’s transformed throughout her career. “Pamela is a hard-working, intelligent, and multi-layered woman, and that’s exactly what I wanted to capture,” Servel told the Cut. “She was willing to play and explore, and I think it’s really something you see in the images.”

Keep scrolling to see the fashion spread below, and check back next Tuesday to listen to the full interview on The Cut on Tuesdays.

Giorgio Armani top, $1,395 at Proenza Schouler pants, $990 at Photo: Catherine Servel top, $1,395 at armani.com pants, $990 at proenzaschouler.com

Dries van Noten coat, $1,095 at Thom Browne shoes, $850 at Photo: Catherine Servel coat, $1,095 at barneys.com shoes, $850 at thombrowne.com

Marc Jacobs dress , price upon request at Photo: Catherine Servel dress , price upon request at marcjacobs.com

Kwaidan Editions coat, $1,694 at DKNY top, $69 at Tome pants, $495 at Phillip Lim shoes, $695 at Photo: Catherine Servel coat, $1,694 at ssense.com top, $69 at dkny.com pants, $495 at tomenyc.com shoes, $695 at 31philliplim.com