A Gallery You Want to Come Home To

Design Hunting Design editor Wendy Goodman takes you inside the city's most exciting homes and design studios. Casa Perfect. Photo: Douglas Friedman

When David Alhadeff opened his home design store, the Future Perfect, in Williamsburg in 2003, it was an instant hit, featuring a fresh crop of American designers that people had never heard of. Now, in the midst of retail’s debacle, Alhadeff has read his tea leaves again and is banking on a new model, one that is deeply personal as Casa Perfect. His by-appointment-only gallery recently opened in New York, and is also his own home.

This is Alhadeff’s latest Casa Perfect, following San Francisco, opened in 2013, and Los Angeles, 2017. After searching for two years and seeing upward of 50 properties, Alhadeff knew this was the one when he opened the door to a quintessential 1852 townhouse, with an atypical interior featuring a soaring David Chipperfield staircase that whisked it out of Edith Wharton’s shadow into streamlined modernism.

“I was looking for a feeling” Alhadeff says of finding the right location. “So it wasn’t about a particular amount of rooms or square footage, it was walk in, and I needed to have that feeling.”

“This has been, I know I am going to sound completely crazy, or like I am lying or something,” Alhadeff says, reflecting on the packed opening last Friday night, “but this has felt so right. This has been completely stress-free.” Not that he and his team didn’t burn the midnight oil for weeks putting the house together with collections, seen above, including a Marcin Rusack mirror, drinks cabinets, metal sculptures, an Eric Roinestad ceramic chandelier and floor lamp, Atelier Fevrier Fern rug, Collection Particuliere Lek sofa, Roin Stool, and a Hub dining table. Below, see more photos from Casa Perfect.

Alhadeff in the living room of Casa Perfect in a rare moment of relaxation, perched on a Collection Particulière sofa. Coffee table is by Marcin Rusak, the pendant is by Michael Anastassiades, and the ceramic stools are by Reinaldo Sanguino. Photo: Douglas Friedman

A Marta Sala Editions D3 Inge Sofa and PF1 Rene Pouf, grounds the corner of a room with a Christopher Stuart Chamfer Table, a Ryosuke Yazaki sculpture, and a Bec Brittain for Roll & Hill Maxhedron Pendant. The lamp is by Kristin Victoria Barron Alkahest. Photo: Douglas Friedman

Here, a view looking down David Chipperfield’s staircase with a Charles di Lisle Linden chandelier and Chris Wolston shelf and stools. Photo: Douglas Friedman

A happy family of George Sowdon and Nathalie du Pasquier for Memphis Post Design ceramics populate the shelves running the length of a wall outside the staircase. Photo: Douglas Friedman

The bedroom has a Pinch Nim Coffee Table, Moreau Bed with Adam Pogue for Commune pillows and quilt, a Michael Anastassiades Beauty Mirror and Bec Brittain Crane lights. Photo: Douglas Friedman

The kitchen is its own work of art featuring E.R Butler Biedermeier candlesticks, Karl Zahn sculpture, Piet Hein Eek ceramics, and a Reinaldo Sanguino wall sculpture lying in wait to be installed on the marble counter. “It’s about creating an experience that people can share,” Alhadeff says from his new perch in the city. Photo: Douglas Friedman