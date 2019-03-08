The Kardashians Are Walking Back Their Blame of Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

There’s a lot to be said about the aftermath of Jordyn Woods’s Red Table Talk. Following her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith about the kiss she shared (but did not initiate) with Tristan Thompson after a late night of partying, your opinions may have changed. The Kardashians’ seem to have shifted quite a bit. Jordyn’s story and Khloé’s feelings toward her and now ex-boyfriend Tristan are hard to keep straight, but none of that matters. What matters now is how the Kardashians are handling it, and how their shifting blame is changing with the winds of social media. Let’s take a look at how their treatment of the situation has evolved, shall we?

Right after the cheating news broke, Kimberly Kardashian West took the reins to steer the blame ship in the right direction, as she always does when the family encounters a crisis. It began with Instagram Stories directed at Jordyn, and tweets making sure fans knew that Khloé, as a single mother, still had to make public appearances to provide for her family. Then she took Khloé and Everybody’s Favorite Best Friend, Malika on a Palm Springs getaway that included some breakup karaoke with songs that made clear they all felt Jordyn was at fault for the betrayal. Kim made sure to surround her baby sister with emotional support and thinly veiled Instagram threats toward both Tristan and Jordyn.

But then, after Kim’s public attempt to drag Jordyn via Musical.ly inspired Instagram videos, People claims that though Kim is “livid” she “isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind-the-scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known.” Hmmm.

By the end of the week, as Jordyn took to the red table to share her truth, it became obvious that Khloé wasn’t worried about keeping anything private. Willfully ignoring Tristan’s past battles with Drifting Dick Disease, she tweeted: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” About 20 minutes later, she seemed to remember that it takes two to tango and added, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Then, once Jordyn had laid it all out and accepted her part in the betrayal, the tides began to turn against Khloé and her very public shaming of her 21-year-old former friend. The public not so politely asked to cool it, and then all of a sudden she was tweeting a different tune. Khloé had a change of heart — or change of how she wanted to perceived publicly — and tweeted, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

The more sympathetic stance hasn’t fully been adopted by Khloé’s friend Larsa Pippen and Everybody’s Favorite Best Friend, Malika. They too have knocked down Jordyn’s name on social media, calling her a “coward” and “liar” for breaking up a home, but then fans started accusing them of bullying too, and have pointed out that both women are being a bit hypocritical, considering they were involved with married men. Each denies bullying Jordyn and Malika claimed on Instagram that she never said she’s never done anything wrong herself. Larsa also took to Instagram to tell her followers that was just speaking the truth. So basically they’re sticking by their positions … they said what they said.

Even so, Khloé’s friends have simmered down online now, and it seems to me that the KarJenner sisters are working overtime to change the narrative after the blame backlash. Kourtney teased the launch of a new brand called “Poosh,” the nickname for her daughter Penelope, with a sexually suggestive Instagram post involving, for some reason, a tea set. Kendall has posted more photos with her family members than she typically cares to, and Kylie announced she’s officially become a billionaire.

It remains to be seen whether or not the sisters and their friends have truly come around to the truth that should have been obvious all along: the only side we should all be on is Team Anti-Tristan. Somehow, both Jordyn and Khloé came out of this whole debacle looking not so great, when the only common denominator in all of this is Tristan and his drifting dick.

As I see it, chances are, if we band together, let bygones be bygones, and make it a point to publicly shame him at least once a month, there’s a possibility that this endless cycle of damage control will end and maybe Kylie and Jordyn can even be roommates again.