The Musician Who Knows How to Sell You Tequila

“I’m much better than the annoying sangria guy who works next to me.” Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Matthew Jackson, Tequila Salesman and Musician

Where do you work?

I just got a new job, actually. I was unemployed for five months; my mom was really worried, but I prayed on it. Then I found this job on Indeed to sell tequila at a liquor store in Yonkers. I went in for an interview, and I was fumbling for words. But I guess she liked my look, so she decided to give me a try. I’ve been through a lot: I grew up sharing a bed with my mother; I sold drugs for a while. When she said I got the job, I had the highest inner joy inside of me.

How’s it been going?

I figured out an approach that really works. I see a lady walk up and I say, in the gentlest of voices, “Have you tried my margaritas?” They always say that they have to drive. So I say, “Well, lucky for you, we have limousines waiting outside.” Then I give them my most devastating look, lower my voice, and say, “Miss, I have to give you a warning. This tequila comes with a few side effects. For one, you’re going to be dancing out the store. But that’s just the first one. I’ll let you find out the rest.”

That works?

Heck, yeah, it works. The bottles are $50, and I sell 20 bottles a day on average. At the very least, I’m much better than the annoying sangria guy who works next to me.

Lightning Round

Age: 22.

Music: “A$AP Rocky. He grew up in the hood, like me.”

Church: “I used to go to Hillsong. Carl Lentz changed my life.”

TV: “I mostly watch Big Boy interview videos on YouTube.”

*This article appears in the April 1, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!