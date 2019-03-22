The Obamas Have Blessed Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Union

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama. Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez became engaged to her Instagram husband of the last two years, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, during a stroll along an idyllic beach earlier this month. Lopez received a 6-carat pink diamond ring, and the couple celebrated their engagement through a series of Instagram pictures showing the picture-perfect proposal.

And now, it seems that the couple has another thing to celebrate: Barack Obama recently sent the couple a handwritten note extending well wishes from him and Michelle, which the baseball star understandably posted on social media.

Before we go on, if you’re asking yourself, “How do the Obamas know J.Lo and A-Rod?,” well, here’s what we know. The Yankees visited the White House back in 2010, so Rodriguez and the former president have known each other since at least that point. Meanwhile, Lopez shared the stage with Michelle Obama during the 2019 Grammys just this past February, for an iconic moment that’s been preserved in GIF form:

Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith surprise the #GRAMMYs crowd by appearing on stage. https://t.co/ZnE2aQS7cH pic.twitter.com/r3LXazHXGI — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2019

Back to the note. The former president sent a handwritten letter from his personalized “Barack Obama” stationary. It reads, in part: “Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.” Rodriguez shared the note on Twitter with the caption, “This means the world to us. #44.”

This means the world to us.

#44 pic.twitter.com/TyIQTMAOpW — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 22, 2019

We can only hope this means the Obamas will be at the wedding.

