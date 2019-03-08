From left: Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

Project Runway is back with a whole new look. Last night, at a cocktail and premiere event at Vandal in Manhattan, the new cast stepped onto the red carpet in celebration of the show’s return to Bravo on March 14. The lineup now includes supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, fashion designer and season 4 winner Christian Siriano, editor in chief of Elle Nina García, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth.

According to many on the red carpet last night, this season of 16 new designers will be the show’s most diverse one yet, and also feature the largest cash prize in the show’s history. Before the crew entered the party to sip cucumber martinis and catch a first dramatic glimpse of the upcoming season, the Cut decided to take a trip down memory lane with each of them.

Since season 1 of the reality series premiered back in 2004, we asked the cast members what early 2000s trend they would love to bring back to the runway, the red carpet, and mainstream fashion.

Karlie Kloss, Host

“2004: I was 12 years old. Britney Spears was kind of my fashion inspiration in 2004. I feel like everything has come back into fashion from the 90s and early 2000s. I’m going to say the classic miniskirts and chokers.”

Christian Siriano, Mentor

“Everything! In 2000, that’s when Britney was IT, peak! Do you remember the Mariah video where’s she wearing that little pink top and the low-rise jeans? Stuff like that. All of the above.”

Brandon Maxwell, Judge

“I love a tube top. I think tube tops should come back. Why not?”

Elaine Welteroth, Judge

“You know what? I’m wearing it tonight. It is glittery eye shadow, which every morning in 7th and 8th grade, me and my best friend would ask, ‘Is there glitter on the eyes? Is there glitter on the cheeks?’ It was always glitter. We also had glitter butterfly clips — very Britney Spears circa ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time.’”

Nina García, Judge

“Oh my god! So much has happened. I think we’re really missing the elegance. We need to bring this back! And I think it is coming back, having looked at fall shows.’