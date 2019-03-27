The Woman Who Opened a Gallery in Her Living Room

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

What would you do with a 500-square-foot living room in New York? Stephanie Baptist chose to turn it into a gallery space to spotlight emerging artists of color. The gallery, Medium Tings, is relocated now as it’s growing and expanding into publishing and an online store. We spoke with Baptist about barbecues, chia pudding, and twins.

What’s your most used emoji?

I think a combination of the side eye and the little kissy face emoji.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Probably Fourth of July, not because of Independence Day per se but just the idea that there are barbecues.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be?

Johannesburg. I haven’t been to South Africa but I feel like that city has been calling me. There’s a burgeoning art scene there.

If you could have a superpower, which would it be?

Teleportation. When I’m tired I’d like to go home immediately.

What’s the best album ever made?

Maybe Purple Rain by Prince.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

When I go karaoke-ing, which isn’t very often, I like to go toward Whitney Houston.

Who do you think is cool?

I guess anyone who is being authentic and true.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

I feel like I’d want to talk to the adult version of the character from Moonlight, Juan.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Gentlewoman.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Seahorses. They’re such odd creatures.

Jeans or sweats?

Jeans.

What’s something your social media followers don’t know about you?

I’m a twin.

What was the last website you looked at?

Netflix.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Depends. Chia pudding that I make, or if I have time I like to make avocado toast.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Pasta, kale salad, and chips and salsa.

If you were a color, what would it be?

A burnt orange.

