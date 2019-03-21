The Model in a ’70s Throwback Girl Group

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Gabbriette will make you want a haircut. The musician, photographer, and dancer has a Joan Jett shag that makes you think, just for a second, I wonder if I can pull that off? In Gabbriette’s case, the hair matches the attitude. Her band, Nasty Cherry, is championed by Charli XCX and has a grungy-girly vibe that involves leather jackets and Kurt Cobain glasses. We talked with Gabbriette about screamo Madonna songs, Mother’s Day, and Bob Dylan.

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

What’s your most-used emoji?

It’s probably the mail/heart one, or the bat.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Probably Mother’s Day because I get to see my mom. I like Halloween too.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be?

Depends on what I want to be doing.

If you could have a superpower, which would it be?

Time travel.

What’s the best album ever made?

Bringing It All Back Home by Bob Dylan.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything Madonna. I do screamo “Like a Prayer.”

Who do you think is cool?

Bob Dylan and David Bowie. And all my friends.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Brandon Lee’s character in The Crow.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Vogue? I don’t know.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Dogs. I have a rabbit but I feel really connected to dogs.

Jeans or sweats?

Jeans.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

I think they know everything. My social media is for work but I don’t take it too seriously.

What was the last website you looked at?

Amazon. I was ordering socks.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

I usually only wear and shop vintage, but Jean Paul Gaultier or Off-White.

What do you eat for breakfast?

A bulletproof coffee.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Eggs, salmon, and coffee.

If you were a color, what would it be?

I think a dark green.