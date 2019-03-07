The Self-Described ‘Insta-Thot’ Who’s Had 13 Guinea Pigs

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Kaguya has had the kind of career trajectory that didn’t exist a decade ago. She started with a Wordpress blog, P.S. Kaguya, where she wrote diary entries. Eventually her interest in photography led her to where she is now: “a finesse insta-thot, I guess.”

That description might be flip, but she’s actually an influencer on a mission. As a plus-size Asian model, she feels like she’s filling a gap in the industry. “I just felt like I’m in the position to tell everyone what’s up and that not all Asians have to look the same,” she explains. We spoke with her about her love of breakfast, transparency, and guinea pigs.

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

What’s your most used emoji?

The happy one with all the hearts around it.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Halloween.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be?

Somewhere in the islands.

If you could have a superpower, which would it be?

Flying.

What’s the best album ever made?

I still love SZA.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt.

Who do you think is cool?

Honestly, I wouldn’t say just one person. There’s a whole group of Asian-American young artists — they do fashion, they do performance, and they give me a lot of fire and inspiration.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

There’s so many. I would say Nana from the anime Nana. She’s this rebellious, brokenhearted rock chick.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

My friends and I joke about making a magazine called Goji, like the berries. Because they’re really nutritious, but people don’t talk about that.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

My guinea pigs. They’re the most frequently abandoned animal in all of the U.S. — it’s so sad. But I love them. I’ve had 13 but now I have two.

Jeans or sweats?

Sweats.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

I don’t know. I’m pretty transparent. I told my friends they have permission to slap me in the face if I became that bitch who only talked about social media all the time.

What was the last website you looked at?

YouTube.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

I hope in the future that name brands will carry plus-size outfits. If that was the case, I would love to be dripping in Chanel or Thom Browne.

What do you eat for breakfast?

It varies. I’m a breakfast whore, honestly. If I had the time I would do French toast, scrambled eggs, and hot dog links with grits on the side. And iced coffee. But today I had a Red Bull and half a croissant.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Ramen, pineapple pizza, and apples.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Iridescent.

Production Credits Photographs by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Styling by Diana Tsui

Produced by Liane Radel

Hair by Yasutaké at The Brooks Agency NYC

Makeup by Marcel Gutierrez at She Likes Cutie using M.A.C Cosmetics

Photographed at MILK Studios NYC Many thanks to Danielle Rafanan

Kaguya wears a Victor Gelmaud top, Bulgari ring, and Miu Miu shoes.