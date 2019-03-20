Trump Very Boldly Calls Someone Else the ‘Husband From Hell’

Donald Trump, George Conway. Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump started his Wednesday morning in his usual manner: by angrily tweeting at someone who has spoken out against him. This time, one of the targets of Trump’s Twitter ire was attorney George Conway, a prolific social media critic of the president who happens to be the husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. And Trump, whose alleged affairs have been well-documented, attacked George by calling him a “stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell.” Hmm.

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

A Washington Post profile of the Conways from 2018 painted the picture of a marriage that was less than great. George reportedly first introduced Kellyanne to Trump in the early 2000s. Later, George was reportedly being considered for a job in Trump’s Department of Justice, but in a June 2017 statement, said he was withdrawing from consideration, per NBC News. Now, George’s disdain for Trump is common knowledge.

In the Post profile, Kellyanne reportedly suggested that George might be jealous of Trump; George showed that he’s ready for Kellyanne to lose her job. On top of that, Kellyanne made it clear that she does not like that her husband regularly criticizes her boss in his tweets. She told the Post, “It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows,” (but then backtracked when told her comments weren’t off the record.)

Despite the presumed tensions George’s tweets might cause, it’s a bit bold for him to be called a “husband from hell” by a man whose former attorney recently testified in Congress about making hush payments to his former mistress and lying to his wife about it. So perhaps we should turn to that transcript for help with this one …

