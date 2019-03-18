Ulta’s Massive 21-Day Sale Includes Deals on Your Favorite Beauty Products

Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of the Retailers

If you’re already thinking about how you’re going to spend this year’s tax return, consider treating yourself to Ulta’s massive spring beauty sale. From precise and defining eyebrow pencils to vegan eye-shadow palettes, the brand will have something for every beauty need during the 21 Days of Beauty sale. Each day Ulta will have a new promotion, with sales of up to 50 percent off and gifts with purchase. The next month will be like a joyous beauty-filled holiday advent calendar. Just be sure to mark your calendar with what days to shop.

You can take advantage of the promotions online and in stores now until April 6. Here are some of the best 21 Days of Beauty products and which days they’ll be on sale:

March 17

$11 at Ulta Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara $11 (was $23, now 52% off) A best-selling vegan mascara that gives you everything you need for Insta-worthy eyelashes. It lengthens, curls, volumizes, and conditions. $11 at Ulta Buy

March 18

$28 at Ulta Dose of Colors Desi x Katy Eyeshadow Palette Friendcation $28 (was $55, now 49% off) Any eye-shadow palette worth its salt is going to give you a great mixture of colors and finishes, and this one does that super well. There’s both soft, matte neutral tones and sparkly metallic jewel tones so can dial your eye makeup look up or down, depending on your mood. $28 at Ulta Buy

March 22

$12 at Ulta URBAN DECAY COSMETICS Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion $12 (was $24, now 50% off) A primer is non-negotiable if you want to maintain your beautiful eye makeup look for longer than an hour, and this is one of the best around. The squeeze tube is easy to use, and the formula will help shadow and liner go on more smoothly. $12 at Ulta Buy

March 23

$11 at Ulta ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Brow Wiz $11 (was $21, now 48% off) This ultra-fine pencil allows you to draw individual hairlike strokes, and the spoolie end lets you brush everything in for a super natural look. It’s a longtime favorite of makeup artists and rarely goes on sale. There are ten different shades to choose from, so you can find which best suits the color and undertone of your eyebrows. Yer a brow wiz, Harry! $11 at Ulta Buy

March 24

$18 at Ulta IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Love Beauty Fully Complexion Powder Brush #225 $18 (was $36, now 50% off) This brush looks good, feels good, and does good. The rounded head was designed to ensure you pick up the ideal amount of product, the packed bristles are so soft you’ll want to dust your face with this even without product, and for every purchase, IT Cosmetics donates one brush to the Look Good, Feel Better program. $18 at Ulta Buy

March 25

$8 at Ulta SKYN ICELAND Travel Size Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels $8 (was $15, now 47% off) Whether you’re extremely hungover from St. Patrick’s Day or you’ve just recently testified in front of Congress, these cooling eye patches filled with Icelandic glacial water are an excellent ten-minute fix for puffy, tired, and thirsty under eye areas. $8 at Ulta Buy

March 29

March 30

$11 at Ulta STILA Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $11 (was $22, now 50% off) This well-rounded liner is a top seller because it isn’t a lying liar who lies: It has a nice glide, dries quickly, comes in “Intense Black” that looks like an intense black, and stays all day just like it told you it would. Cat eyes love it. $11 at Ulta Buy

$9 at Ulta MARIO BADESCU Plastic Bottle Drying Lotion $9 (was $17, now 47% off) If you’re prone to waking up with surprise pimples, zits, or spots, you want this cult-classic bottle of pink stuff by your side. Just a dab of the paste before you go to bed quickly dries up any unwelcome guests. $9 at Ulta Buy

March 31

$10 at Ulta URBAN DECAY COSMETICS Moondust Eyeshadow $10 (was $22, now 55% off) It’s ooh shiny. And a little pop of sparkle in the middle of your eyelid makes your look more fun and eye-catching. $10 at Ulta Buy

April 2

$19 at Ulta LIME CRIME Venus III Pressed Powder Palette $19 (was $38, now 50% off) It’s completely vegan and a well-sized (not too big) palette with plenty of grungy color options. That’s not a diss — the shades are inspired by grunge. $19 at Ulta Buy

April 5

$23 at Ulta MARIO BADESCU Vitamin C Serum $23 (was $45, now 49% off) Vitamin C is good for your body and your skin (it helps with brightening skin and evening discoloration). Fortunately, this serum is packed with it. $23 at Ulta Buy

April 6

$12 at Ulta BENEFIT COSMETICS Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel $12 (was $24, now 50% off) Queer Eye makeup artist Marina Fisher Soto favors this lightweight gel for grooming the brows, and adding a tiny hint of product. $12 at Ulta Buy

