Finally, a Denim Line that Looks Good and Goes Up to Size 40

Universal Standard is on a mission to redefine what size-inclusive fashion looks like, whether the brand is launching jewelry in extended sizing, making minimalism accessible to women over size 12, or partnering with J.Crew. Now, they’re getting into one of the most important staples in any wardrobe: denim.

Today, Universal Standard launched DENIM by (US), a collection of jeans in sizes 00–40. It’s the first line of its kind that attempts to fit every kind of body. Along with the wide range of sizes, there’s a wide range of colors (including distressed blue, dark indigo, distressed black, and black) and styles (including high-rise skinny jeans, high-rise flares, and high-rise five-pocket vintage skinnies.) On the brand’s website, you can see how each pair will look on a model in your own size. Shop the entire line here, and keep scrolling to get a glimpse at what’s available.

