Valentino Turned an Entire Store Into a Subway Station

She’s developed a following for photos documenting the hands of strangers on the New York subway on Instagram, but photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan is just getting started. This month, Valentino collaborated with the mind behind @SubwayHands to turn a store into a subway station.

For the next two weeks, SSENSE’s Montreal flagship will be the location for Valentino’s “VRing Station” pop-up to promote Valentino’s VRing bag. Ryan shot a social media campaign for the brand’s Instagram, capturing the bag in candid everyday moments on the subway. Her photos and videos will be on display at the VRing Station as well.

If you are in Montreal, the pop-up will be open from March 22 to April 4 at 418 Saint-Sulpice. And keep scrolling to see Ryan’s images from the campaign.

