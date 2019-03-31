Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 1

Aretha Franklin, an Aries. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

Early Friday morning brings a new moon in Aries. What better time for new beginnings than this? It’s the first new moon of the springtime, the first of the new astrological year. This is an open door, and a golden morning light is shining through it. This is an invitation, and your body will respond to it with energy, with life, with an electric belief in yourself.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’ll be offered the opportunity to realign the pathways in your mind that have twisted out of place. When you don’t see anyone else in the world really respecting or valuing your bright hot energy, it’s easy to take this to mean that your energy is a thing without value. That’s not true at all, of course, and you have to resist that thinking. This week, if nobody else appreciates you enough, you can do it yourself. If nobody else seems respects your bright gifts, you can re-learn how to respect them yourself.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week, remember that you don’t have to do the same thing forever, and you don’t have to remain eternally committed to the course you once set out on. It’s possible to reinvent yourself, wildly and completely, but it’s possible to make less dramatic changes, too. You’ve developed your own distinct style—of writing or dressing or moving or living—but that doesn’t mean you can’t ever do things differently. This week, if you’re struck by the desire for something new, follow it. Changing your mind won’t make you less yourself.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

It would be very easy to spend all your energy trying not to be too much for anyone: not to shine too bright, not to talk too loud, not to take up too much space. This week, though, you’re going to shine brightly no matter what you do. This week, you won’t be able to shrink yourself even if you want to. Be prepared for this, and be prepared to feel no guilt. It’s possible to live a bright, big life without being oppressive. You can experience your own humanity fully without apologizing for anything at all.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

You know, already, that nobody else is going to do the work for you, but maybe there’s still a small piece of you still wishing that someone else could do some dreaming on your behalf. Maybe you still wish that someone else could come and save you the effort and vulnerability of speaking your desires out loud. Or maybe you still wish that you could live inside yourself forever, content with the things you already have. But this is a week for boldness. The more you let yourself want, the more the world will reward you.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

It can feel like a personal failing, sometimes, that you don’t already know everything. It can feel like an unbearable vulnerability that you haven’t already planned for every possible outcome, every possible change. It’s so easy to imagine that the way you are now is exactly the way you’ll remain forever, that any perceived shortcoming is permanent and unchangeable. This week, try not to be defensive. This week, if you can give yourself one gift, let it be the knowledge that you’re growing still, and that you can keep growing in any direction you’d like.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

You’ve spent so much time observing the world so closely, so much time processing and assimilating everything you’ve seen, but this is a week to take a deep breath and trust your own instincts. It’s a week to close your eyes for a moment and trust your own body, your own hunger. It sounds a little silly, but it’s okay sometimes to open yourself up to softness. This is a week for letting yourself move before you’ve talked yourself out of it, for letting yourself live before you’ve convinced yourself not to.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

It’s very easy to commit, in your mind, to being unafraid, but casting off your fear in real life takes practice, repetition, the development of some kind of muscle memory. So this week, think about ways you can practice doing just that. You can take small risks, then slightly bigger ones. Each time you aren’t destroyed, you can imagine a life less constricted by fear. Each time you aren’t destroyed, freedom becomes more and more possible.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Most of the time, you’re smart and you’re careful about the plans you make and the actions you commit to. Most of the time, you hang back until you’re sure. This isn’t a bad way to live, and your defensiveness often ends up being the thing that protects you best. This week, though, you might be required to act before you can fully weigh every option. You might be called on to speak before you think things all the way through. In moments like these, don’t be afraid. You can trust your instincts and they’ll carry you through.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sometimes you expect your own mind to be so broad, so untiring, that you can pay attention to every single thing that happens, everywhere in the world. Sometimes you imagine that you have to experience every possible life before you can be sure of your own. But it’s impossible to be more than one person, so this is a week to focus on being the one person you are. Can you narrow the scope of your attention, at least for this week? Can you look to your own heart, your own limbs, your own desires for guidance?

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

It isn’t a bad thing to be a little confrontational this week, or to let your voice get big. It isn’t a bad thing to be a little difficult, though there will be people everywhere, every day, trying to tell you that difficult is the worst thing a person can be. This is a week for holding fast to your right to be your truest self, your right to have an opinion, your right to put your foot down. This can be a way of remembering who you really are and what kind of life you’re really trying to live.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This week, try imagining what the world would need to look like for you to really feel at home in it. This week, try imagining what your days would look like if you lived according to your own deepest needs. This isn’t to say that you should completely ignore the people around you, just that you don’t have to do anything just because it’s what’s expected of you. You don’t have to do anything just to get along, just to slide through your days unbothered. Your desires are real and they’re worth your real attention.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Imagine that all along, everything has been simpler than you thought and simpler than you feared. You’ve spent all this time and energy worrying about everything you have to be and do and understand, worrying about how to become perfect. You’ve spent all this time striving to predict every need the world will ever have. This week, though, your job isn’t to look into the future and anticipate, but to live your life, right now, the best way you can.

