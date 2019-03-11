Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 11

Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

Mercury is still retrograde this week, which is also the last full week that the sun is in Pisces, and the moon is slowly waxing as it moves through Gemini, Cancer, and Leo. Maybe you’ve noticed your plans, your schedule, your careful organization sliding gently out of your control. Maybe you’ve noticed your logical, orderly thoughts starting to tilt and bend. What would happen if, for now, you didn’t strain so hard to reassert yourself? What would happen if you let the world spin and your thoughts wander?

Aries Weekly Horoscopes

Have you been needing to make amends for something, or to tell someone you’re sorry, or to reach out to someone you’ve been missing for a long time? This week you might feel moved to apologize, or to forgive, or to seek some kind of impossible closure. You don’t have to hurry and call everyone you’ve ever known just because the impulse strikes, but if this is really the right time to speak, then know that it’s okay to speak. It’s okay to be borne alone by a feeling, sometimes. It’s okay to do what the world is asking of you.

Taurus Weekly Horoscopes

This week, your own thoughts or your own body might feel a little bit unfamiliar to you — in a good way. When you catch your own reflection in the side of a building, you might be surprised by how bright and solid and real you are. When you revisit old ideas you’ve had, they might seem sharper or weirder or better than you remembered. This is a week for being open to the possibility that you might still be able to surprise yourself. It’s a week for being open to the possibility that maybe your worst thoughts about yourself were never true at all.

Gemini Weekly Horoscopes

So many people are going to ask for your loyalty this week, or for your love, or for your generous, sparkling attention. The thing to remember is that you aren’t required to give of yourself just because you’re asked. You aren’t required to give of yourself just because the asker is kind or good or worthy. This is a week for taking the time to think about what you’re truly able to give, and what you’re willing to. This is a week to make sure that you’re not abandoning yourself just because someone wants you to.

Cancer Weekly Horoscopes

The thing to keep remembering this week is that just because people will try to tell you what to do all the time, that doesn’t mean you have to listen. Just because people will try to interpret every move you make, just because they’ll try to tell you who you are, that doesn’t mean they understand you at all. It doesn’t mean they know anything at all. This week, every time someone else tries to intimidate you with their imagined authority or their noisy confidence, you can escape, you can slip free, you can stay whole and true.

Leo Weekly Horoscopes

It’s okay to say goodbye even to the things that you used to love best. It’s okay to grow past the stories you used to need to make sense of the world you were living in. The world has changed since then, and so have you. This doesn’t mean you were wrong to believe in the old stories once, or that you were wrong to once have needed different things. Letting yourself learn and change doesn’t mean you were a fool or a dupe or a victim. Change is inevitable. It’s a gift.

Virgo Weekly Horoscopes

Most of the time it’s useful to be as observant as you are, but sometimes, you end up seeing more than you really wanted to, more than you were ready to, more than you know what to do with.

Sometimes, when you see all the people around you with their own mysterious depths, and their knotted histories, and their questions, it can make it hard not to compare your small, human self to the vastness of the world. You really don’t have to see everything, know everything, feel everything. Your own life doesn’t have to be perfect and infinite to matter.

Libra Weekly Horoscopes

You’re usually so comfortable living inside language, so good at translating your shimmering ideas into words that can be shared. This week, though, you might encounter moments that language fails you. Your emotions might feel inexpressible, too dense, too complicated, too strange to speak. It’s okay. This doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong — not with the feelings, and not with your words. It just means that language was never meant to do everything. Some experiences are meant to be solitary. Some emotions aren’t asking to be spoken yet, only felt.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscopes

It can feel so natural to relate to the world out of fear, or to relate to it as though it’s your cunning adversary. It can seem natural and sensible to move through your days with your guard up, defenses high and weapons ready. Sometimes these are the tactics you need to survive, but this week, they can make your life more difficult. The world is harsh and cold so much of the time, but some kind of genuine, generous kindness might find you this week if you can manage to sit still and open and let it approach.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscopes

You might feel trapped or hurt or caught off guard by your more difficult emotions this week. Old feelings of shame might rear their heads, just to remind you they still exist. Old feelings of grief might whisper to you just loudly enough for you to hear. It can feel like a failure of some kind — as though these are enemies that you’ve failed, after all, to vanquish — but that’s not the truth at all. Take it as a reminder that you still know how to feel. Take it as a reminder that you’re still surviving.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscopes

This week, you might be reminded in strange, surprising ways about the all the choices that do and don’t belong to you. There are forces in the world, and in your own life, that are not under your control, but your own dreams still are. Each step you try to take forward can be blocked and thwarted by other people, but there’s a wild universe inside you that nobody else can touch. The choices available to you aren’t infinite, but don’t let yourself be convinced that you have none at all. There are no absolutes right now, and no unbreakable rules.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscopes

Everyone wants to be loved in exactly the right way — with just the right balance of intimacy and distance, just the right balance of closeness and freedom. And everyone wants to be loved in exactly the right way without ever having to ask. This week, remind yourself that there’s no shame at all in asking. There’s no shame at all in having needs that don’t always make sense even to you. You know how to treat your ideas like they’re real and they matter; this week, practice treating your emotions that way, too.

Pisces Weekly Horoscopes

People might ask you to think about whether or not you’re getting happier this week, as though that’s the only way to judge the passage of time, or the value of a life. But this can make it hard to see the results of all the hard work you’ve done if the results look like anything other than happiness, other than a straightforward line of progress. This week, know that there are other ways to live a worthwhile life. Even if you aren’t exactly getting happier, you’re becoming more yourself. You’re seeing the world more clearly. You’re on your way to something big.

