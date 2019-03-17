Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 18

Selena, an Aries. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

On Wednesday, the sun enters Aries, and there’s a full moon in Libra. After the quiet emotional wisdom of Pisces season, Aries offers a chance to return to yourself and your desires and your own blazing forward momentum. If you’ve felt stuck, this is a chance to leap back into motion. If you’ve felt trapped by doubt, this is a chance to think boldly again, to trust your body again, to believe in the instincts that have gotten you this far.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Maybe your emotions have been feeling like weights, or like tethers, or like difficult, muddy terrain. Even if you value them, even if you learn from them, they can make it difficult to move. This week, finally, you might feel like you’re waking up again. You might feel suddenly, blissfully aware of your own body again. These are your arms, and they’re strong enough to hold you. This is your heart, and it keeps pumping with power, with all the joy or the energy or the vitality you’ve been missing.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

It might feel like the only way to survive is to find your perfect balance—the balance between power and vulnerability, the balance between safety and risk, the balance between anger and love. Just don’t imagine this to mean that you must be in perfect equilibrium at all times. Don’t imagine this to mean that any movement from here, any change, indicates some kind of dangerous unraveling. You’re still alive, still in motion, still growing. It’s far too soon to think you can make some kind of final, definitive assessment.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Maybe you’ve been preoccupied with worries about the shape and size of your thoughts, or worries about your place in the world. Maybe you’ve been preoccupied with trying to see yourself truly and clearly, the way other people do. This week, the world will invite you to lay those worries down. You don’t have to wonder whether you’re too much or too little, too loud or too mild. It isn’t your job to see yourself from the outside, or to calibrate a performance to match some imagined audience’s expectations. It’s just to live, the best way you can.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

It can be frightening to really acknowledge how much and how quickly the world is changing around you. It can leave you feeling like there’s no solid ground, nowhere to sit down and rest. This week, though, you might feel a sudden, surprising spark in your imagination. This week, you might get a fleeting but electric reminder of what real freedom looks like. If nothing has ever been inevitable except for change, then you can be free to change, too. If it turns out that the boundaries that protect you are mobile, not fixed, that can open up a whole world of possibility for you.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

You’ve worked so hard to know yourself, to recognize yourself, to care for yourself without guilt or shame or doubt. And still, sometimes, the desire for other people’s recognition and love can be overpowering—as though you’ll blow away if you don’t get the vast bright love you need. This week, though, you don’t have to be bullied by your desires. It’s okay to want things you don’t have yet. Desire can do more than tear you apart—it can motivate and move you, too.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

If you notice yourself getting angry this week, you don’t have to try to rationalize it all away. You don’t have to prove to yourself that it’s reasonable to be mad; you don’t have to label your rage and then file it neatly away. It isn’t reasonable to expect yourself to keep a cool head every day of your whole life. When the world seems dark, when your path seems unclear, when it’s hard to be certain that night will ever really end, sometimes it’s anger that can light your way.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Even now, it’s difficult sometimes not to worry about being knowable, or being visible, or being likeable. How could you know yourself, how could you define yourself, if not in comparison to other people? How could you build a life for yourself defined by your own desires, and not others’ expectations? It’s not really possible to live a life of total independence from others, but it’s good sometimes to practice. The good things that will come to you this week won’t come from being likeable, but from being you.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week, if you need it, you’ll be offered the chance to step away from some of your shame. You’ll be offered the chance to see yourself clearly, and love yourself anyway. There’s so much in your life that you never really had any control over, and so much in your life that you wish had gone differently, but this week, you don’t have to feel so guilty about it all. You can open the windows and feel the sun on your skin. You don’t have to live in the past for the rest of your life.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Maybe you’ve been waiting around for something—for the stars to snap into place, for the earth to give you a sign, for your own uncertainties to vanish and be replaced by clear golden light. This week, finally, there’s no reason to wait any longer. Your desire has grown stronger than your doubt, your ambition brighter than your fear. Even if you don’t get the sign you’ve been waiting for, or if doubts linger in your mind, or if nobody gives you permission, it’s time to work and time to move.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

This week, it might seem more difficult than usual to think ahead, to make your plans, to lay a careful groundwork for yourself. Maybe it’s because unexpected changes keep popping up all around you. Maybe it’s because your true, deepest instincts are wilder and more chaotic than you’re willing to acknowledge. This week, you don’t have to wrestle your innermost desires into submission. Instead, practice listening to them. What would happen if you let them guide you? What would happen if you tried, just for this week, to live with no fear at all?

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Maybe it’s felt a little bit like you’ve been wading through heavy mud, or else maybe it’s felt like everybody else’s expectations have kept you trapped in place. This is a week for doing what you can to get unstuck again. You might not get permission, and you might not get approval, but you don’t need it. All the freedom and joy that you need are out there, somewhere. Even if your world feels grey right now, the green wildness you’re looking for still exists, and you can find it.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

It’s not exactly that you’ve been avoiding the really deep and difficult questions, just that there have been other issues on your mind. The world needs so much from you, after all, and your energy is finite. This week, though, some of those other issues might recede for a moment, and if they do, it will be time to face the hard questions. Don’t let yourself off the hook by imagining you don’t have what it takes: You’re honest and brave enough to see the truth, even when it’s painful.

