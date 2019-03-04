Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 4

Rihanna, a Pisces. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos: Getty

On Monday afternoon, Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces, where it will remain until the end of the month. The ways you communicate your feelings might become a little unruly during this time. It could be easy to say too much, easy to give voice to feelings you don’t even really hold. Take extra care with your words; take the time you need to make sure you mean what you say. Tuesday brings a new moon in Pisces—can you feel your energy growing dreamy? Can you feel your heart growing big? Your imagination is sure and alive, and another future is opening up.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Other people might give you the impression, sometimes, that they think you’re too much—your expectations too high, your desires too unrealistic, your whole self too big. And sometimes, in spite of all the fire you carry inside you, it can be easier to pretend that you’re as small as they want you to be, your desires mild and manageable. This week, though, you might not be able to hide it anyway, so there’s really no reason pretend you’re anyone other than who you are, or that you want any other life than the one you do.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This might be a week for moving slowly, but it isn’t a time to stand still. Change is moving toward you, change that’s radical and necessary but sweet as the springtime. Don’t try to stop it from coming; don’t try to sidestep it or run away. When you think about change in the abstract, it’s so easy to imagine that it’s a wild, destructive force, but sometimes it moves slowly, even gently. Even when you can’t control or direct or predict it, sometimes it offers you exactly the things you’ve wanted all along.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

It can feel a little blasphemous, sometimes, but you really don’t have to care about everything in the whole world. You don’t have to know a little bit about every subject and every science; you don’t have to consider every question that’s ever been asked. It’s impossible to stretch your own thoughts across the entire surface of the earth, and that’s okay. It’s okay to let some of your energies be diverted from other things if it means you can go deep on a subject you really care about, or with a person you really love.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

The whole world is bigger than you know; it’s bigger than anyone knows. We haven’t yet learned to hear all the ways that animals talk to one another, or the ways that plants talk to one another, or even the way that people do. This week, the goal is to move through the world with the full knowledge that there are mysteries in it, and some will be yours to unravel, to follow through to the end. Some of them will just be yours to live with, and this is its own kind of wonder.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

It’s strange, the way that new beginnings can feel so much like loss—the loss of the person you thought you were, the loss of some kind of old daily steadiness, the loss of the futures you had to say no to in order to choose this one. You might find yourself moving into some new space this week, but don’t imagine that means you have to leave behind everything you’ve ever known. Some old feelings may retreat from your mind, and some new ones may arrive, and others will remain, steady: a bridge, a light to guide you from here into the future.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

This week, you might feel like the world is speaking to you in a language you haven’t fully learned yet, like it’s telling you secrets in a whisper too quiet to hear. Don’t think of this as a challenge, exactly, or a problem, or a verdict on your own abilities. There’s comfort in not understanding everything, and comfort in the knowledge that mystery still exists. This week, try to think about the things you don’t understand as openings for your attention, as small invitations, as sites of strange possibility.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

This is a week not for knowing, but for listening. It’s a week not for certainty, but for possibility. You imagine, maybe, that you need a plan for this year and next year and the one after that, but right now, you don’t have to see so far ahead. There are too many surprises for that, too many hills and buildings blocking your view of the horizon. This week, just work on staying open to the world as it meets you. Opportunities will surprise you, and all you have to do is be ready to say no, and then when you’re ready, to say yes.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This is a week for remembering all the power that hides in your stillness, in your quiet confidence. Other people might not see all the emotion or the energy beneath your surface, but you still know that you hold unimaginable light inside you. Other people might not hear the song underneath your words, but you still know that you’re singing it. Power that goes unrecognized is still power, and it’s your job to remember that, and to internalize it, and to move like you really mean it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

There’s some new idea or some new feeling that’s been germinating inside your head, taking shape out of all the songs you’ve heard, all the stories you’ve told, all the feelings that have twisted their way through you. The task this week is to remain patient; even now, you’re still learning. Even now, your big next step hasn’t made itself clear to you.

Don’t leap into action or hold tight to any one idea. This is a week to continue to grow. It’s a week to let your mind be changed.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

This is a week for letting yourself feel the love that’s been waiting quietly at the edges of your vision, the love that’s been carefully, patiently trying to speak. It can feel practical, sometimes, to hold your more tender feelings at arm’s length—as though that could protect you from confusion or vulnerability, as though it’s possible at all. This week, though, defending yourself against your softest feelings might end up being more distracting than just feeling them as they move through you.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This week, no matter how much you try to focus, you might be distracted by how big the world is. All your thoughts might keep spilling out over their edges, bleeding into each other, blurring boundaries. Everything you see has a long, tangled history, and everything’s connected to everything else, and it can be tempting to ignore your immediate tasks in order to focus on a grand theory of everything. This week, try not to let yourself get too distracted. Don’t forget to care for your own solid body, your own golden life.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

There are so many different kinds of confidence and so many different kinds of pride. It’s possible to love yourself and power without performing it in public, without dressing in gold and shouting your own name, without feeling the urge to constantly remind everyone around you of every good thing you’ve ever done. People tend to misinterpret any quiet behavior for modesty, for a lack of awareness of your own true worth, for a gentle kind of weakness. If they do, this week, let them know how wrong they’ve gotten you.

