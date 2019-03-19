This End-of-Season Sale Is Really Good

gone sale-ing

You Should Really Shop the & Other Stories Sale

By
Photo: Courtesy of & Other Stories

Around six months ago, in the throes of an obsession with sweet shades of brown, I stumbled upon the perfect coat. It was the most decadent color, made of a weighty wool fabric in a beautifully tailored silhouette. I stalked it every week but could never bring myself to pull the trigger in the midst of the holiday season. But now, thanks to the sale gods, that beautiful coat and over 800 hundred other items over at & Other Stories’ website are 50 percent off.

While there are many sales to choose from this week, you’ll definitely want to make some time for this one — not only because the H&M sister brand rarely goes on sale, but also because you can expect pretty great quality for the price (their sweaters are among my favorites). If you like to shop off-season, there are plenty of sweaters and coats to choose from. Looking for interesting pieces to transition into the spring? We suggest the chic belted jumpsuit and cool animal-print button-up. Scroll below to see our full list of favorites from the sale.

Leopard Print Ringer T-Shirt
Leopard Print Ringer T-Shirt
$15 (was $29, now 48% off)
$15 at & Other Stories
Buy
Lace Trim Midi Dress
Lace Trim Midi Dress
$65 (was $129, now 50% off)
$65 at & Other Stories
Buy
Twill Culotte Pants
Twill Culotte Pants
$45 (was $89, now 49% off)
$45 at & Other Stories
Buy
Zebra Print Button Up
Zebra Print Button Up
$43 (was $85, now 49% off)
$43 at & Other Stories
Buy
Rhinstone Studded Kitten Heels
Photo: & Other Stories
Rhinstone Studded Kitten Heels
$77 (was $129, now 40% off)
$77 at & Other Stories
Buy
Pastel Striped Wool Blend Sweater
Pastel Striped Wool Blend Sweater
$35 (was $69, now 49% off)
$35 at & Other Stories
Buy
Zebra Print Midi Skirt
Zebra Print Midi Skirt
$43 (was $85, now 49% off)
$43 at & Other Stories
Buy
Midi Wrap Dress
Midi Wrap Dress
$49 (was $99, now 51% off)
$49 at & Other Stories
Buy
Striped Satin Button Up Shirt
Striped Satin Button Up Shirt
$45 (was $89, now 49% off)
$45 at & Other Stories
Buy
Oversized Wool Blend Sweater
Oversized Wool Blend Sweater
$59 (was $119, now 50% off)
$59 at & Other Stories
Buy
High Waisted Satin Pants
High Waisted Satin Pants
$50 (was $99, now 49% off)
$50 at & Other Stories
Buy
Striped Jacquard Lounge Shirt
Striped Jacquard Lounge Shirt
$45 (was $89, now 49% off)
$45 at & Other Stories
Buy
Belted V-Neck Jumpsuit
Belted V-Neck Jumpsuit
$64 (was $129, now 50% off)
$64 at & Other Stories
Buy
Long Double Breasted Blazer
Photo: & Other Stories
Long Double Breasted Blazer
$64 (was $129, now 50% off)
$64 at & Other Stories
Buy
Pointed Stiletto Ankle Boots
Pointed Stiletto Ankle Boots
$74 (was $149, now 50% off)
$74 at & Other Stories
Buy
Belted Faux Fur Coat
Belted Faux Fur Coat
$125 (was $249, now 50% off)
$125 at & Other Stories
Buy
O-Ring Belted Midi Dress
Photo: & Other Stories
O-Ring Belted Midi Dress
$43 (was $85, now 49% off)
$43 at & Other Stories
Buy
Wool Blend Zebra Sweater
Wool Blend Zebra Sweater
$69 (was $99, now 30% off)
$69 at & Other Stories
Buy
Long Faux Fur Coat
Long Faux Fur Coat
$109 (was $219, now 50% off)
$109 at & Other Stories
Buy
Leopard Print Wrap Dress
Leopard Print Wrap Dress
$59 (was $119, now 50% off)
$59 at & Other Stories
Buy
Belted Wool Blend Boilersuit
Belted Wool Blend Boilersuit
$125 (was $249, now 50% off)
$125 at & Other Stories
Buy
Wool Blend Tailored Coat
Wool Blend Tailored Coat
$125 (was $249, now 50% off)
$125 at & Other Stories
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
This End-of-Season Sale Is Really Good