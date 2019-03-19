This End-of-Season Sale Is Really Good

Photo: Courtesy of & Other Stories

Around six months ago, in the throes of an obsession with sweet shades of brown, I stumbled upon the perfect coat. It was the most decadent color, made of a weighty wool fabric in a beautifully tailored silhouette. I stalked it every week but could never bring myself to pull the trigger in the midst of the holiday season. But now, thanks to the sale gods, that beautiful coat and over 800 hundred other items over at & Other Stories’ website are 50 percent off.

While there are many sales to choose from this week, you’ll definitely want to make some time for this one — not only because the H&M sister brand rarely goes on sale, but also because you can expect pretty great quality for the price (their sweaters are among my favorites). If you like to shop off-season, there are plenty of sweaters and coats to choose from. Looking for interesting pieces to transition into the spring? We suggest the chic belted jumpsuit and cool animal-print button-up. Scroll below to see our full list of favorites from the sale.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.